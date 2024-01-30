Where do BYU, Utah and Utah State land in bracketology projections heading into February?

One month into conference play, there are a trio of Utah men’s basketball programs — BYU, Utah and Utah State — who look like they are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The latest bracketology projections back up that sentiment — all three schools are currently being predicted as NCAA teams in what has been a standout season around the state.

Will it stay that way?

The next six weeks will ultimately determine their postseason fates.

For now, here’s a look at several national bracketology projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State with February a couple days away.

Utah State guard Ian Martinez puts up a shot against Boise State on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Steve Conner, Associated Press

What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State?

ESPN



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. McNeese State in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

No. 5 seed vs. McNeese State in the first round, Salt Lake City regional. Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Omaha regional.

No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Omaha regional. Utah: No. 9 seed vs. Mississippi State in the first round, Omaha regional.

CBS Sports



BYU: No. 6 seed vs. Indiana State in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

No. 6 seed vs. Indiana State in the first round, Salt Lake City regional. Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.

No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Pittsburgh regional. Utah: No. 9 seed vs. Ole Miss in the first round, Indianapolis regional.

Team Rankings



BYU: No. 5 seed.

No. 5 seed. Utah State: No. 6 seed.

No. 6 seed. Utah: No. 9 seed.

USA Today



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Appalachian State in the first round, Charlotte regional.

No. 5 seed vs. Appalachian State in the first round, Charlotte regional. Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Memphis–Colorado winner in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

No. 6 seed vs. Memphis–Colorado winner in the first round, Salt Lake City regional. Utah: No. 11 seed vs. Boise State in a First Four game, Dayton.

Stadium



BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Salt Lake City regional. Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Brooklyn regional.

No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Brooklyn regional. Utah: No. 8 seed vs. Michigan State in the first round, Indianapolis regional.

The Washington Post



BYU: No. 4 seed vs. Louisiana Tech in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

No. 4 seed vs. Louisiana Tech in the first round, Salt Lake City regional. Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.

No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Pittsburgh regional. Utah: No. 9 seed vs. Northwestern in the first round, Memphis regional.

What stands out about the latest BYU, Utah and Utah State bracketology projections?

BYU: Most prognostications have the Cougars as a No. 5 seed, with several predicting BYU will play in Salt Lake City (the Delta Center will host the first two rounds this season).

Most prognostications have the Cougars as a No. 5 seed, with several predicting BYU will play in Salt Lake City (the Delta Center will host the first two rounds this season). Utah State: Most projections have the Aggies as a No. 6 seed, while a couple have Utah State jumping up to a No. 5 seed.

Most projections have the Aggies as a No. 6 seed, while a couple have Utah State jumping up to a No. 5 seed. Utah: The Utes are slipping in the projections — one even has Utah falling into a First Four matchup — but everyone still has them in the NCAA field.

Utah guard Gabe Madsen, right, drives against Washington guard Paul Mulcahy Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

How are BYU, Utah and Utah State trending heading into February?