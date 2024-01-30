Where do BYU, Utah and Utah State land in bracketology projections heading into February?
The Cougars, Utes and Aggies are all NCAA locks at this point, if prognosticators are to be believed
One month into conference play, there are a trio of Utah men’s basketball programs — BYU, Utah and Utah State — who look like they are headed to the NCAA Tournament.
The latest bracketology projections back up that sentiment — all three schools are currently being predicted as NCAA teams in what has been a standout season around the state.
Will it stay that way?
The next six weeks will ultimately determine their postseason fates.
For now, here’s a look at several national bracketology projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State with February a couple days away.
What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State?
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. McNeese State in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Omaha regional.
- Utah: No. 9 seed vs. Mississippi State in the first round, Omaha regional.
- BYU: No. 6 seed vs. Indiana State in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.
- Utah: No. 9 seed vs. Ole Miss in the first round, Indianapolis regional.
- BYU: No. 5 seed.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed.
- Utah: No. 9 seed.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Appalachian State in the first round, Charlotte regional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Memphis–Colorado winner in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah: No. 11 seed vs. Boise State in a First Four game, Dayton.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Brooklyn regional.
- Utah: No. 8 seed vs. Michigan State in the first round, Indianapolis regional.
- BYU: No. 4 seed vs. Louisiana Tech in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.
- Utah: No. 9 seed vs. Northwestern in the first round, Memphis regional.
What stands out about the latest BYU, Utah and Utah State bracketology projections?
- BYU: Most prognostications have the Cougars as a No. 5 seed, with several predicting BYU will play in Salt Lake City (the Delta Center will host the first two rounds this season).
- Utah State: Most projections have the Aggies as a No. 6 seed, while a couple have Utah State jumping up to a No. 5 seed.
- Utah: The Utes are slipping in the projections — one even has Utah falling into a First Four matchup — but everyone still has them in the NCAA field.
How are BYU, Utah and Utah State trending heading into February?
- BYU: The Cougars (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) are coming off a home win over Texas and have been competitive in every league game a third of the way through conference play. Can BYU, currently ranked No. 6 in the NET rankings, start winning a few more games and finish Big 12 action above .500?
- Utah State: The Aggies (18-2, 6-1 Mountain West) stand atop the league standings in a competitive Mountain West Conference that is being projected to get as many as five or six teams in the NCAA Tournament. A huge test awaits this weekend at San Diego State, but one thing’s clear: Utah State, No. 22 in the NET rankings, is having an impressive season under first-year coach Danny Sprinkle.
- Utah: The Runnin’ Utes (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12) are a hot and cold team right now, staying perfect at the Huntsman Center while falling to 0-5 in Pac-12 play on the road after being swept by the Washington schools. Utah, No. 36 in the NET rankings, has key injuries to Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering and needs some answers quick heading into the back half of Pac-12 play.