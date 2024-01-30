11 new historical TV shows coming out in 2024

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s this: I will watch practically any historical drama that comes to the screen.

If it’s a film, great. If it’s a TV show, even better!

Luckily for me (and also maybe you), 2024 will involve several promising historical TV drama premieres.

Here are 11 of the buzziest historical TV dramas coming out this year.

11 historical TV dramas coming out in 2024

‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ (FX)

Premiere: Jan. 31.

The second installment of Ryan Murphy’s “Feud” TV series follows the drama between author Truman Capote and the Swans, a group of beautiful and glamorous 1950s socialites.

Once friends with the famous author, the Swans turn against him when he uses their real-life stories for his novel, “Answered Prayers.” The Swans are played by several high-profile actresses, including Molly Ringwald, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore and Naomi Watts.

What’s ‘Feud’ rated and why?

The show is rated TV-MA, according to IMDb, for the following:



Profanity.

Mild sexuality.

Mild violence.

‘Genius: MLK/X’ (National Geographic)

Premiere: Feb. 1.

National Geographic’s anthology series previously covered historical figures Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso and Aretha Franklin.

Its fourth season will cover Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X, making Season 4 “the first season to compare and contrast two historical figures,” per TIME.

‘The New Look’ (Apple TV+)

John Malkovich in “The New Look.” Courtesy of Apple

Premiere: Feb. 14.

In this series set during the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II, rising designer Christian Dior is poised to premiere his new collection — right as Coco Chanel is losing her hold over the fashion world.

With a stacked cast including Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior and Emily Mortimer as Eva Colozzi, this series explores the beginnings and dynamics of the luxury fashion houses we know today.

‘Shōgun’ (FX)

Premiere: Feb. 27.

Based on James Clavell’s novel of the same name, “Shōgun” follows a shipwrecked British sailor “whose life is changed forever when he encounters a powerful Japanese lord and a skilled female samurai,” per TV Guide.

The series, which takes place in 17th century Japan, is reportedly one of the most anticipated series of 2024.

‘Bridgerton’ (Netflix)

Premiere: Part 1 on May 16. Part 2 on June 13.

Whether you like it or not, the incredibly popular Regency drama “Bridgerton” will return this year.

Season 3 will follow the love story between two long-term friends: Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Penelope has been in love with Colin for quite some time, so fans are eager to see their romance play out on screen.

What’s ‘Bridgerton’ rated and why?

According to IMDb, “Bridgerton” is rated TV-MA for:



Sex and nudity.

Mild violence.

Mild profanity.

‘Manhunt’ (Apple TV+)

Brandon Flynn and Tobias Menzies in “Manhunt.” Courtesy of Apple

Premiere: March 15.

Based on “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer” by James L. Swanson, Apple TV+’s miniseries of the same name follows the hunt to find the conspirators for the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Described by Apple TV+ as “part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller,” the cast includes Anthony Boyle as Jon Wilkes Booth, Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton and Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln.

‘Palm Royale’ (Apple TV+)

Kristen Wiig in “Palm Royale.” Courtesy of Apple

Premiere: March 20.

Described by Apple TV+ as a “true underdog story,” “Palm Royale” follows the story of “Palm Beach high society” in 1969. Main character Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) splashes onto the scene and attempts to climb her way to the top.

The show boasts a stellar cast that includes Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Allison Janey and Leslie Bibb.

‘Ripley’ (Netflix)

Premiere: April 4.

Based on the novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley” by Patricia Highsmith (which is the source material for the 1999 film of the same name), “Ripley” follows the titular Tom Ripley, who is hired by Dickie Greenleaf’s father to return him back to America.

Set in 1960s Italy, the series stars Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning.

‘Franklin’ (Apple TV+)

First look at Michael Douglas as Ben Franklin in ‘FRANKLIN’ for Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/Q7F8Fld2D1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 30, 2022

Premiere: TBD.

“Franklin,” based on the book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America” by Stacy Schiff, follows Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas) during his eight-year stint in France.

Later in his life, Franklin spent eight years there as a diplomat trying to convince French officials “to financially support the American cause for independence,” per TV Line.

‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ (France Tèlèvisions/Rai)

🎬 @samclaflin is currently in Paris filming a new TV show ‘The Count of Monte-Cristo’ alongside his co-star Ana Girardot.



So far little is known of the new show, but it is expected to be based upon the adventure novel of the same name by French author Alexandre Dumas. pic.twitter.com/rfD8Hem8tX — Sam Claflin Fans (@SamClaflinFans) August 8, 2023

Premiere: TBD.

Based on Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel, “The Count of Monte Cristo” is a sprawling series that follows Edmond Dantès, a man wrongfully imprisoned in 19th century France. After his release, he reinvents himself as the titular Count of Monte Cristo and returns home to enact revenge.

The series stars Sam Claflin as lead, and the cast includes Jeremy Irons and Ana Girardot.

‘This Town’ (BBC)

'This Town' is a new BBC drama set against 2-Tone ska scene from Peaky Blinders' creator https://t.co/hN0mXOVLA2 pic.twitter.com/sWlb8fN72i — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) January 18, 2024

Premiere: TBD.

Taking place in Birmingham’s ska and two-tone music scene, “This Town” “follows a band’s formation against a backdrop of violence, capturing how creative genius can emerge from a time of madness,” according to Deadline.

The show has “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery as its lead, who appears alongside up-and-coming British actors Nicholas Pinnock and David Dawson.

