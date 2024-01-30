The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces life preparation lessons for seminary

Life preparation lessons will be added to the seminary curriculum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That’s according to an announcement Tuesday from the Church of Jesus Christ’s Seminaries and Institutes of Religion. The program will first expand to released-time programs in different parts of the U.S. and Canada this month before it goes global in January 2025.

There will be 36 enriched seminary lessons a year and they’ll aid students in connecting all aspects of their lives to the gospel of Jesus Christ. These lessons will prepare students to pursue education, keep temple covenants, become self-reliant and form healthy habits.

These enrichment lessons will still be centered in scripture and “Come Follow Me.”

“Our focus is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ,” Elder Clark G. Gilbert, Church Commissioner of Education, said. “Therefore, the key is to provide life preparation resources that are anchored in Jesus Christ and grounded in the scriptures. We would be missing the mark if life lessons on emotional resilience and college preparation failed to teach students to involve the Lord in their learning. We are teaching a generation to look to the Savior in every aspect of their development.”

The idea behind these changes is to “prepare youth to face the complexities of the modern world while staying ground in scripture — ultimately leading students to deepen their conversion to Christ,” a release with the announcement said.

“By incorporating Life Preparation lessons in our seminary curriculum, we hope to unlock a spiritual reservoir unlike any we have seen before,” Chad Webb, administrator of Seminaries and Institutes said. “Our hope is to help prepare a generation of youth to know how to study the scriptures and be riveted to the teachings of living prophets — a generation of emotionally resilient youth who have the skills and capacity to succeed in school, become righteous fathers and mothers and lead in the Church and their communities.”

