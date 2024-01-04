After losing out on several previous targets, BYU has finally landed a transfer quarterback.

Former Baylor and USF passer Gerry Bohanon has committed to the Cougars for his final season of eligibility, Bohanon announced on social media Thursday.

Officially official. Former Baylor/USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon is a BYU Cougar. pic.twitter.com/2CQjV7l25u — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) January 4, 2024

Bohanon appeared in 32 games between 2018-22 with the Bears and Bulls, passing for 3,464 yards and 26 touchdowns with a career 133.8 rating. He has also rushed for 1,000 yards on 184 attempts with another 15 scores.

Bohanon’s most notable campaign came in 2021, where he piloted Baylor to a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss. He faced BYU that year in Waco, where he threw for 231 yards and a touchdown in a 38-24 Bears win.

After losing the starting job to Blake Shapen, Bohanon transferred to USF, where he again squared off with the Cougars in the 2022 opener. In his second game against BYU, he completed 17 of 30 passes for 172 yards and a pick in a 50-21 loss.

Bohanon was sidelined seven starts into his USF tenure with a throwing shoulder injury that held him out of action in 2023. Should he start for the Cougars in the 2024 opener against Southern Illinois, it will be his first appearance in 686 days.

The addition of Bohanon deepens BYU’s quarterback room and gives the Cougars another alternative to Jake Retzlaff for the 2024 starting job, as Kalani Sitake’s program attempts to reclaim bowl eligibility after finishing 5-7 this past season.