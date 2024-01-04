What the Utes’ have gained, lost thus far via the transfer portal

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Utah’s coaches can exhale, just a little bit.

But there’s still work to be done.

They’ve made it through the fire of December having signed a high school recruiting class, played in a bowl game, and had players transfer in and out.

The season is officially over, and the transfer portal has officially closed. While fans look ahead to spring football, though, the coaching staff is still at work trying to get transfer portal commitments.

Though the transfer portal closed for new entrants on Tuesday (a separate window will be opened for College Football Playoff participants), players don’t have a deadline to choose a new school. Even though Utah’s coaching staff has wrapped up 2024 high school recruiting, coaches are still trying to convince players in the portal to choose Utah.

Utah has had some high-impact players come from the transfer portal. Just on this past season’s roster — quarterback Cam Rising (Texas), running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (Texas), tight end Landen King (Auburn), wide receiver Munir McClain (USC), defensive end Logan Fano (BYU) and cornerback Miles Battle (Ole Miss).

Recent NFL draft pick Dalton Kincaid (San Diego) was another transfer that was very successful at Utah.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham brought in a smaller-than-usual high school recruiting class, holding back spots for transfer portal additions.

Here’s a look at where Utah is at transfer portal-wise, one day after the first window closed.

Incoming transfers

Utah has inked four players from the transfer portal thus far, a much smaller number compared to the 16 outgoing transfers this offseason.

But with those four signings, Utah has fulfilled some areas of need, starting with running back.

Before starting running back Jackson officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27, the Utes were already making moves to shore up that area in case he left. Idaho sophomore running back Anthony Woods, who played two years in the Gem State, signed with Utah on Dec. 19. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back started his freshman season and built on that campaign with 206 carries for 1,155 yards and 16 touchdowns this season for the Vandals, who went 9-4 this year.

The Utes also buttoned up the tight end position, especially if Brant Kuithe chooses to return in 2024, by adding UCLA tight end Carsen Ryan. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Ryan played in all 12 games last season, starting eight, and had 13 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns. With Landen King, possibly Kuithe, and Ryan, plus Dallen Bentley and Miki Suguturaga, Utah addressed its need for one more productive tight end in the portal.

After four cornerbacks transferred and one declared for the NFL draft, Utah also needed to replenish the position. It took the first step toward doing that with the addition of redshirt junior Kenan Johnson, who played in 11 games for Georgia Tech, starting eight games, and had 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass deflections.

Utah added BYU defensive end John Henry Daley, a former three-star defensive end who returned from his mission this year. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Daley didn’t play a ton for the Cougars — 32 snaps in three games in 2023 — but Utah has had success with BYU defensive players in the past, like Francis Bernard and Logan Fano.

Outgoing transfers

Utah has 16 outgoing transfers, which is certainly eyebrow-raising, but welcome to the new age of college football.

Let’s start with some of the transfers that make sense — players that didn’t see the field much, even in an injury-riddled 2023 campaign, and are wanting playing time at another school.

Nine of the 16 players fit that bill: freshman linebacker Owen Chambliss (no defensive snaps); sophomore tight end Hayden Erickson (eight snaps at tight end, no stats); sophomore safety Darrien “Bleu” Stewart (no defensive snaps); sophomore safety Jadon Pearson (no defensive snaps); redshirt freshman safety Jocelyn Malaska (no defensive snaps); sophomore cornerback Kenzel Lawler (three snaps on defense); freshman quarterback Mack Howard (no offensive snaps); sophomore wide receiver Makai Cope (55 snaps at wide receiver in 2023, no receptions); and Noah Bennee (four snaps at tight end).

Redshirt freshman linebacker Justin Medlock played 42 snaps at linebacker in 2023, the fifth-most snaps among players at the position, totaling seven tackles. He was a player that could have had a more prominent role next year, but all three linebackers that started this year — Lander Barton, Karene Reid and Levani Damuni — are back in 2024.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Faybian Marks played 28 snaps at cornerback in 2023, with two tackles and a pass deflection, and could have competed to fill one of the two open outside cornerback spots in 2024, but decided to hit the portal.

The other five players that have transferred out are bigger losses for the Utes, starting with the sophomore Jackson.

The quarterback-turned-running-back and recipient of the “22 Forever” scholarship will be playing for another team next year. Utah’s starting running back started 12 games, rushing for 797 yards and four touchdowns on 161 carries while dealing with a season-long ankle injury. If healthy, he would have put up better numbers.

Freshman wide receiver Mikey Matthews showed lots of promise for the Utes this season, starting in the slot and returning kickoffs and punts. In his first season, he had 29 receptions for 261 yards and 17 punt returns for 75 yards. He would have been Utah’s starter in the slot next season and primed for a breakout year catching passes from Rising.

Though the Bryson Barnes era at Utah ended on a major down note in the Las Vegas Bowl, he would have been a good option at backup quarterback next season behind Rising. He threw for 1,572 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 58.7% accuracy this year, starting 10 games.

Nate Johnson is another quarterback that didn’t work out at Utah — he played in seven games, throwing for 499 yards and three scores and rushing for 235 yards and four touchdowns — but the redshirt freshman would have been a valuable depth piece, along with being used in special packages.

Senior cornerback JaTravis Broughton, a four-year starter for the Utes, had a bit of a down year, but still started 12 games with 37 tackles (one tackle for loss) and two pass breakups. He was the lowest-rated player on Utah’s defense, per Pro Football Focus. That being said, he’s a veteran player, knows Utah’s system, and has had good seasons in the past. He almost certainly would have started in 2024 and would have had a good chance to bounce back.

What’s next?

Though Utah has addressed a couple positions of need through the transfer portal — running back and tight end — there’s still positions that could be helped out by incoming transfers.

Utah is still on the search for a transfer quarterback. Brandon Rose and Isaac Wilson will be viable options at QB2, but the Utes will look for one more to really shore up the room.

Wide receiver is another area of need with Devaughn Vele and Matthews gone. Munir McClain and Money Parks will take steps forward next season, and Utah adds three-star receivers Zacharyus Williams and David Washington and has Luca Caldarella, Sidney Mbanasor and Daidren Zipperer coming back, but could use an instant-impact player from the portal.

Utah wide receiver coach Alvis Whitted has been hitting the portal hard, extending offers to Penn State’s Cristian Driver, Auburn’s Ja’Varrius Johnson, Washington’s Taeshaun Lyons and James Madison’s Elijah Sarratt and Oregon State’s Silas Bolden as of late.

Utah went heavy on the defensive backfield in the 2024 high school and junior college class, but after a sizable chunk of the 2023 backfield either transferred or declared for the NFL, a transfer portal addition, or two, would be welcome.

A couple names to keep your eye on in this area — Utah has offered Michigan cornerback Cameron Calhoun and New Mexico State cornerback Myles Rowser.

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has declared for the NFL draft, he announced on Tuesday. Elliss became Utah’s 12th consensus All-American this season, despite missing the last three games due to injury, racking up 12 sacks in 10 games to lead the nation in sacks per game.

Up next

Jan. 4 | 9 p.m. | Men’s basketball | Arizona State | @ Tempe, Arizona

Jan. 5 | 7 p.m. | Women’s basketball | Arizona State | @ Tempe, Arizona

Jan. 5 | 7 p.m. | Gymnastics | Boise State | @ Salt Lake City

Jan. 6 | 6 p.m. | Men’s basketball | Arizona | @ Tucson, Arizona

Jan. 7 | Noon | Women’s basketball | Arizona | @ Tucson, Arizona

All times MST

