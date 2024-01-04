How Deivon Smith is developing into his role with the Runnin’ Utes

Dec. 15 ended up being an important day for Utah guard Deivon Smith.

That was the day that he, along with other multitime transfers, found out that a temporary restraining order in a case involving the NCAA waiver process had been converted to a court injunction that will be in place through the end of the 2023-24 academic year, allowing Smith immediate eligibility.

In the four games he’s played since becoming eligible, Smith — who started his college career at Mississippi State before playing the past two seasons at Georgia Tech — has slowly built up his impact on the court as he gets back into the in-game flow of things.

So far, Smith has averaged 18.8 minutes, 5.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, and is expected to be a key component to Utah’s rotation as the Runnin’ Utes head into the teeth of Pac-12 league play.

That includes the Utes’ first two road games of conference action — a two-game swing through Arizona to face the Sun Devils and the No. 10 Wildcats.

Utah coach Craig Smith called the Utes a “different team” with Deivon Smith now available.

“I think you could see this (past) week how much more comfortable he was on the floor versus the two games before Christmas,” the Utah coach said. “I think a lot of things come into play there, just mentally knowing he can play now.”

Through four games, Devion Smith has 15 assists to just one turnover.

In the team’s most recent game, Smith played 22 minutes Sunday in a come-from-behind win over Washington — that included playing 15 minutes after halftime, when the Runnin’ Utes rallied from an 11-point deficit at intermission to a five-point win.

He ended up with nine points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and a steal.

The 6-foot Smith also brings a wealth of knowledge and athleticism as one of the team’s first players coming off the bench.

“Obviously he brings a different element of speed and athleticism. He’s got a high feel for the game, he really understands the game, retains things at a very high level and he’s been able to settle in,” Craig Smith said.

Smith’s emergence gives Utah another key weapon when paired with the team’s other top ballhandler, senior Rollie Worster.

“They’re both really smart players, they’re tough players. They’re different players, but I think they fit each other really, really well,” Craig Smith said.

Why do they work so well together?

“When you have essentially two point guards on the floor together, it makes everybody else around them better. The ball doesn’t stick, the ball moves, the ball seems to find the open man on a lot more occasions,” Craig Smith said.

“Then they complement each other on the defensive end as well.”

In the win over Washington, Worster scored 14 points, while adding six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) fives Utah Utes guards Deivon Smith and Rollie Worster as Utah and Washington play at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Utah battled back for a 95-90 win. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

There have been numerous times where Utah has employed a lineup that includes Smith and Worster on the court together — often alongside Branden Carlson, Gabe Madsen and Keba Keita — and the coach said Worster has “settled in” not always having the ball in his hands.

“It’s just been seamless,” he said, of Worster’s adaptability.

Smith has also shown chemistry with other teammates in the limited sample size he’s been on the court this season — that included showcasing a particular knack with Keita during Utah’s win over Washington State last Friday.

The coach credited the athletic guard for giving Utah a spark that night.

“I thought he competed hard on both ends of the floor, brings a different kind of pace to us,” Craig Smith said after beating the Cougars. “Really had great vision finding the shooters and really played within himself with five assists.”

Craig Smith attributed part of that chemistry between Smith and Keita to their work together in practice.

“I think part of why Deivon and Keba have played together so well is those two have played a lot together in practice. Deivon has probably played more with Keba in practice than anybody. They’ve always kind of had a natural synergy even going back to the summer,” the coach said.

The Utes are coming off back-to-back games when, for the most part, they took care of the ball, thanks in no small part to the play of Smith and Worster.

Against Washington State, Utah turned the ball over a season-low five times. Against Washington, the Utes had 12 turnovers, though just four after halftime when the home team was able to rally at the Huntsman Center.

Taking care of the ball on the road will be a part of the next challenge.

“Arizona State and Arizona are both very good with their hands. They’re both very good at getting after you on the defensive end. It’s always critical to value the ball and take care of it, but especially when you’re going on the road and especially when you play these two teams,” Craig Smith said.

“Ballhandling and decision making will be at a premium.”