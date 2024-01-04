Facebook Twitter
Jazz overtime win against the Pistons highlighted their lack of defense

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) tries to catch up with Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) tries to catch up with Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons, 154-148, in overtime on Wednesday.

The 154 for the Jazz tied their all-time record for most points in a game. Wednesday night’s game also marked the first time in NBA history that one team tied a franchise record for points in a win and while the opponent tied a franchise record for points in a loss.

Both teams also shot the ball incredibly well. The Jazz went 51% overall, 50% from 3 and 91.4% from the free throw line. Detroit shot 53.3% overall and 46.3% from 3.

With all of this in mind, I can’t help but ask — was anyone playing defense?

The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic went into double overtime on Wednesday night (that’s a whole extra overtime period than what the Jazz and Pistons played), and the final score in that game was Kings over Magic, 138-135.

“For the majority of the game, our communication was very poor defensively,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “That led to breakdowns in coverages as well as not locating shooters.”

Ditto from Detroit head coach Monty Williams.

“They came down and we didn’t respond well to the slipping,” he said. “They slipped out and got some 3s, or they just drove it and got to the basket, and got the foul, which is something I gotta look at from a film perspective to see how we can get better.”

Fortunately for the Jazz, they are able to come away from this one with a win, and for the fans in attendance, they got to watch a shootout that was thrilling and made the big shots even more raucous in the Delta Center.

Also, as Hardy pointed out after the game, it’s better to learn lessons in a win than in a loss. It just feels better.

But boy did the Jazz absolutely blow it when it came to recognizing the hot hand and even just trying to slow down someone that is a known shooter.

“Bojan (Bogdanovic) is a heck of a player,” Hardy said. “He got off 15 3s tonight. Two games ago against Miami, Duncan Robinson, who played 32 minutes, only got five. I think we had massive slippage in our communication and recognition of personnel.”

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) falls on Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and then falls to the floor as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) defend Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) defend Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks over Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) tries to catch up with Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) tries to catch up with Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) talk before the game between the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) drives past Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) towards the hoop as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) defends Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) defends Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) questions referee Ed Malloy (14) after seeing a replay of a foul call as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy yells out instructions as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates the win with Jazz Owner Ryan Smith as the Utah Jazz defeat the Detroit Pistons in overtime at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and former Jazzman Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) talk after the game as they Utah Jazz defeat the Detroit Pistons at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) claps his hands at a time out as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) snags a rebound as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) work to defend Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) tries to pass away from the defense of Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) high-fives teammate Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) points skyward after dropping in a 3-point shot as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) battles Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) as he drives toward the hoop as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) pushes up a shot over Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) is picked up by teammates after sinking a 3-point shot sending the game into overtime as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) looks up toward the referee after chasing down a lose ball as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) works to get off a shot with Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) defending as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) ducks around and behind Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) for a shot as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) shoots a 3-pointer over Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) works to defend Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) swings on the rim after dunking the ball on a breakaway as the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jazz won 154-148.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Bogdanovic made 8-of-15 against the Jazz and while a couple were tough shots, the others were against late-recognized closeouts that could have been avoided.

Additionally, the Jazz know that they’re not always going to have this kind of an offensive performance, and if they play this kind of defense they’re going to be struggling to find ways to fix it on the other end.

“Obviously it’s fun to score the ball and stuff, but I think it just puts a lot of pressure on our offense and execution,” Lauri Markkanen said.

“If we’re not getting stops we know that we have to get a score on the other end so it doesn’t get out of hand.”

Luckily for the Jazz that they were able to hit big shots that kept them in the game on Wednesday.

It’s great that the Jazz got the win and it’s great that they are on a three-game winning streak, especially considering that they are heading out on a three-game road trip to play against the top three teams in the Eastern Conference (Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee), but as exciting as the win was, the Jazz are going to try to forget how horribly they played on the defensive end as they move forward.

