3 takeaways from Utah basketball’s double-digit loss at Arizona State

TEMPE — Utah saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end in an 82-70 loss at Arizona State in the Runnin’ Utes’ first road game of Pac-12 play on Thursday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Key takeaways

Top performer(s): Jose Perez scored a game-high 26 points and made a team-high four 3-pointers for Arizona State, while Frankie Collins added 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Branden Carlson paced the Utes with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a losing effort.

Key stretch: Utah went almost four minutes between field goals in the second half while falling behind 61-53 with 7:04 to play. After Branden Carlson ended that scoreless drought with a jumper, Arizona State responded quickly with a 3 from Collins.

The Sun Devils added two more 3s, from Perez and Adam Miller, over the next two minutes to push the Arizona State lead into double-digits.

Turnovers: Utah ended the night with 15 turnovers, which led to 15 ASU points and helped the Sun Devils own a 18-8 advantage in fast break points. Arizona State had 13 turnovers that led to nine Utah points.

Offensive rebounds: The Utes held a 15-7 edge in offensive rebounds and a 42-36 overall advantage on the boards. As a result, Utah turned in 12 second-half points to six for ASU.

Shooting: ASU entered the contest averaging 6.5 3-pointers per game, but the Sun Devils hit 7 of 15 in the first half en route to shooting 50% during the first 20 minutes.

The Sun Devils shot 50% for the game and made 12 3-pointers while Utah was just 41.2% from the field.

What’s next?

The Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) will stay on the road and face No. 10 Arizona at the McKale Center in Tucson on Saturday (6 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network).

Arizona is coming off a 97-50 blitzing of Colorado on Thursday night — the Wildcats handed the Buffaloes their first conference loss by shooting 56.3% from the field and making 11 3-pointers.

