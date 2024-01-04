Former Jazzman Ricky Rubio announces he’s retiring to focus on mental health

Former Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio is retiring from the NBA to continue focusing on his mental health, he announced on social media Thursday.

In a statement on X, Rubio shared that his mind “went to a dark place” on July 30, which he called “one of the toughest nights of my life.” He decided to end his professional basketball career the following day.

“One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations,” he wrote. “Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health. But I’m proud to say I’m doing much better and getting better everyday.”

When did Ricky Rubio step away from basketball?

On Aug. 5, Rubio announced he would be stepping away from basketball and that he would not compete in the FIBA World Cup with the Spanish Basketball Federation later that month, according to NBA.com.

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health,” he said in an August statement shared by the Spanish Basketball Federation. “I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you.”

On Thursday, Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired him in 2021, agreed to a contract buyout, ESPN reported. He hadn’t played for the team this season and spent most of the previous two seasons rehabbing from an ACL injury.

In his statement, the 12-year NBA veteran thanked the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and the Cavaliers, in particular, for being “extremely respectful and understanding of my situation and caring for me as a person.”

When did Ricky Rubio play for the Utah Jazz?

The Timberwolves traded Rubio to the Jazz during the 2017 offseason. He spent two seasons in Utah and averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds, according to KSL Sports.

During the 2018 playoffs, he averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds and had the Jazz’s first playoff triple-double in 17 years in a first-round victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.

His time with the Jazz ended when he joined the Phoenix Suns in 2019.