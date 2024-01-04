Rollerblades (!) knives (!!) fire (!!!) — ‘Dangerous’ sibling duo makes ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ finale

In case being an acrobatic-rollerblading sibling duo didn’t set them apart enough in the competition on “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,” Billy and Emily England decided to throw in some knives and fire for good measure — and it worked in their favor.

Billy and Emily England compete on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

The siblings — who came onto “Fantasy League” as a part of judge Simon Cowell’s dream team — were visibly nervous at the start of their debut performance on the spinoff this week. But as they got into position and the music began to play, their demeanor shifted.

In a matter of seconds, Emily England’s rollerbladed feet were wrapped around her brother’s neck as they spun in circles on the stage. At one point, Billy England held his sister behind his head — and then above his head — as he continued to skate in circles.

But things really picked up a little over a minute into the routine, when stagehands brought out flaming knives that the siblings stuck into their rollerblades. Billy England proceeded to swing Emily England around by one leg, as her other leg popped all of the balloons that surrounded them.

“This is one of the most dangerous, exciting, standout acts we’ve ever had in ‘Got Talent’ history,” “AGT” judge Howie Mandel said.

Judge Mel B called it “spectacular” and gave them the coveted golden buzzer, which advanced them straight to the finale and moved them from Cowell’s team to her team.

The siblings are the first act on “Fantasy League” to receive a golden buzzer and reach the finale.

Who are Billy and Emily England on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’?

Billy and Emily hail from a family of circus-style performers, and their mom was a trapeze artist, according to the entertainment site Heavy. As children, they trained for up to 10 hours a day.

“Mum banned us from saying ‘can’t’ and pushed us really hard by teaching us never to give up,” Billy England previously told Mirror. “She taught us never to stop until we achieved perfection.”

The siblings, who are from England, have a fairly long history with the “Got Talent” franchise. They first appeared on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2015, where they made it to the semifinals. A couple of years later they made it to the semifinals of Season 12 on “AGT,” per Hollywood Life. Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, who was 12 at the time, won that season.

In 2019, the duo returned for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” but got cut during the preliminary round.

Following their first appearance on “AGT” in 2015, the siblings joined a Vegas show and have been a mainstay, Heavy reported.

When will Billy and Emily England compete on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ again?

For “AGT: Fantasy League,” the show’s four judges — Cowell, Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum — each drafted their dream team that consists of 10 acts from “AGT” over the years.

Twenty acts total will compete in the semifinals. “Fantasy League” will air audition rounds through Jan. 22, with five acts from each episode advancing to the semifinals, the Deseret News previously reported.

The semifinal episodes air Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, but since the Englands get to skip that round after receiving the golden buzzer, fans won’t see them again until the finale on Feb. 12.

“AGT: Fantasy League” will announce the winner of the $250,000 grand prize on Feb. 19.

When does ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ air?

“AGT: Fantasy League” airs Mondays at 7 p.m. MST on NBC.