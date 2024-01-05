High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 5

The Box Elder Bees (8-3) overcame the Woods Cross Wildcats (6-5) with a decisive 58-50 score. A crucial surge in the third and fourth quarters propelled the Bees toward their victory. For the Bees, Ashlyn Wight was the highest scorer with 15 points, including a critical 3-pointer, followed by Kamri Andersen and Jaylee Chappell with 12 and 11 points respectively. Wildcats’ performance was led by Katie King’s 15-point effort which included three 3-pointers.

The Clearfield Falcons (9-1) defeated the Bonneville Lakers (4-6) with a score of 50-37. It was the decisive third quarter where the Falcons extended their lead giving no respite to the Lakers. Xiyah Yarbrough starred for the Falcons, topping the score chart with 17 points and two 3-pointers, while Izzy Wyaskett followed with 11 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Lakers, the major contributors were Tyler Moss with nine points, including one 3-pointer, and Baya Jimenez with eight points.

The Northridge Knights (6-5) held on to beat the Roy Royals (4-7) in a tight game, ending with a final score of 47-44. The Knights managed to maintain their lead for the majority of the game despite a late surge from the Royals. For the Knights, Kaylee Hess was the top scorer with 14 points, while Karlee Mayfield also contributed with 11 points. Sarah Mower added another 9 points, including three 3-pointers. On the Royals’ side, Analeise Maharaj led the scoring with 10 points, followed closely by Jerzee Hart with 9 points. Ariana Strain and Ellie Speredon also contributed 8 points each to the Royals’ tally.

The Bountiful Redhawks (8-3) defeated the Viewmont Vikings (6-5) in a dominant 81-54 win. The Redhawks displayed an excellent offensive performance from the outset, maintaining pressure till the final whistle. Maleah Nelson topped the scores with 24 points for the Redhawks, making six 3-pointers, closely followed by Taylor Harvey who contributed 23 points, including two 3-pointers. Adelaide Stevenson and Mae Johnson pitched in with eight points each. On the Vikings’ side, Kristina Gunnell’s effort with 25 points and Mary Carr’s contribution of 17 points were notable, despite their team’s loss.

Region 6

In a gripping game that extended into overtime, the West Panthers (7-3) emerged victorious over the Olympus Titans (5-7) with a final score of 84-74. The Panthers demonstrated their resilience by overcoming an early deficit to secure a win in overtime. For the Panthers, Kaydence Falatea put up a high-scoring performance with 27 points, followed by Fina Tuha, who contributed 21 points. Jerzey Tapusoa and Laite Latu also added 11 and 10 points respectively. On the Titans’ side, Tessa Cromar led with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Joss Baker put up 17 points, and Keily Trabanino added 14.

The Alta Hawks (10-2) edged out the Skyline Eagles (2-10) in an overtime thriller, winning the game 44-39. The Hawks rallied from an early deficit to bring the game into overtime, where they outscored the Eagles to secure the win. Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu was the top performer for the Hawks, scoring 18 points, including one 3-pointer. Quincy Kegel and Brooklynn Larsen also contributed to the win with 8 and 7 points respectively. For the Eagles, Leelu Bare led the scoring with 15 points, while Lauren Johnson contributed nine points.

Region 7

The Wasatch Wasps (10-2) took down the Springville Red Devils (3-9) convincingly with a 52-30 final score. The Wasps built a strong lead from the start, securing a commanding victory. Wasps’ standout Peyton Benkhe scored 13 points, hitting three pivotal 3-pointers, while Ashley Garner contributed with 10 points. Despite the loss, Natalie Florence led the charge for the Red Devils, recording 12 points, including four 3-pointers.

In a down-to-the-wire victory, the Timpview Thunderbirds (10-2) eked out a win over the Cedar Valley Aviators (9-4), final score being 43-42. Timpview leveraged a strong first half to maintain the lead. The Thunderbirds’ Lina Ballin netted a game-high 20 points, including two 3-pointers, alongside Rayli Galea’i who added 11 points. On the Aviators’ side, Hadley Whiting delivered with 13 points, while Ellie Larson and Olivia Kaaihue recorded eight points each, including one 3-pointer apiece.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (10-2) soared past the Salem Hills Skyhawks (8-4) with a score of 46-29. With an aggressive offensive attack in the third and fourth quarters, the Golden Eagles secured their victory. Leah Bailey led the Golden Eagles with a formidable performance of 19 points, contributing five 3-pointers, and completing 7 rebounds. Jaynee Tanner also pitched in with 10 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

Region 10

In a tightly contested match, the Cottonwood Colts (7-6) secured a victory over the Murray Spartans (5-6) with a final score of 48-42. The Colts held their ground in every quarter, ensuring a steady lead over the Spartans. Alivia Hutton was a key player for the Colts, scoring 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Avea Van der Beek also added 9 points to the Colts’ tally. For the Spartans, Charlotte Scherbel led their scoring board with 16 points, followed by Mia AuClaire with 13 points.

Region 15

The Grand Red Devils (6-2) clinched a victory against the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (3-9) in a close match, with a final score of 55-50. The Red Devils managed to pull away in the final quarter to secure their win. Trinity Bryant was instrumental in the Red Devils’ victory, scoring 17 points, four of which were 3-pointers. Cadence Kasprick also contributed significantly with 13 points. For the Bulldogs, Linsi Hansen and Autumn Anderson both scored 12 points, while Rylee Bartholomew added 10 points.

The North Sevier Wolves (3-8) defeated the San Juan Broncos (2-8) in a game ending with a score of 40-27. The Wolves’ Brooklin Goble led her team in scoring with 13 points. The Broncos struggled offensively, particularly in the fourth quarter when they failed to tally a single point. The highest scorers for the Broncos were Kaidence Mitchell and C’ona Dandy, with each player scoring 5 points. Despite the Broncos’ late rally in the third quarter, they were unable to surpass the Wolves’ strong defense.

Region 16

The Rockwell Marshals (8-5) delivered a thrilling victory over the Intermountain Christian Lions (6-4), finishing the game at 46-39. The Marshals took an early lead in the game and maintained their advantage until the end. Autumn Blackburn was the standout player for the Marshals, netting 20 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers. Nahiya Maruri also contributed significantly with 11 points. On the Lions’ side, Elaine Lunsford led the scoring with 15 points, while Makenna Stoddard racked up 12 points, burying three 3-pointers.

Nonregion

The Riverton Silverwolves (3-8) took a decisive victory over the Taylorsville Warriors (6-6), winning the game 61-44. The Silverwolves outperformed the Warriors in every quarter, cementing their lead from the onset. Faythe Stauffer was the top scorer for the Silverwolves with 21 points, followed closely by Emmalee Christensen who contributed 19 points, featuring four 3-pointers. Maggie Hamblin also provided a strong performance with 12 points. For the Warriors, Marlee Reupena scored the highest with 16 points, accompanied by two 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Janelle Zapata and Jenna Sterzer were also notable contributors with 9 points and 8 points, respectively.

Raymond High School from Alberta, Canada bested the Skyridge Falcons (8-2), ending the game with a score of 67-52. The Canadian team held their lead from the second quarter, extending the gap further in the final two quarters. On the Falcons’ side, Bella Sika led the scoring with 21 points, including one 3-pointer. Shae Toole also made a significant contribution with 16 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Sadie Buttars added another 7 points to the Falcon’s total score.

Navigating to a victory in the Kemmerer Tournament, the Rich Rebels (5-3) defeated Farson-Eden Pronghorns with a score of 43-30. The Rebels secured the game in the third quarter, limiting the Pronghorns to a mere two points. Rich’s Haydee Pugmire and Violett Taylor led the charge, tallying eight and seven points respectively, with Taylor knocking down a critical 3-pointer. Other contributors included Paige Smith and Braylyn Pugmire who both recorded six points.

The Westlake Thunder (9-4) dominated the court against the Granger Lancers (2-9), registering a resounding 63-10 victory. The Thunder were in full control from the start, boasting a significant lead in both the first and second quarters. Chloe Jensen led the scoring for Westlake, tallying 18 points, highlighted by two 3-pointers. Jada Willis also contributed with 10 points. Despite the challenging game, Haylie Harper stood out for the Lancers with five points, including one 3-pointer.

The Payson Lions (5-7) impressed with a decisive 51-34 win over the Green Canyon Wolves (9-4). The Lions set a demanding pace in the first half and held onto their lead throughout the game. Oaklie Jackman led the Lions with a 19-point performance, netting two 3-pointers, followed by Cheznie Roundy with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Wolves, Marissa Best was the lead scorer with 14 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Syracuse Titans (9-3) crushed the Sky View Bobcats (7-5), ending the game at a 49-25 scoreline. The Titans charged ahead from the outset, leaving no room for a Bobcats comeback. The Titans’ Avery Sanders was the star of the game, tallying 18 points, including two 3-pointers, with Aubri Stoker adding nine points, three of which were 3-pointers. Claire Fischer led the Bobcats with seven points.

In an authoritative performance, the Ridgeline Riverhawks (12-2) easily defeated the Corner Canyon Chargers (8-4), with a final score of 75-34. The Riverhawks asserted their dominance from the start and held onto their lead until the final whistle. Emilee Skinner shone for Ridgeline with 23 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Elise Livingston also stood out with her contribution of 21 points, including five 3-pointers. On the Chargers’ side, Elina Mortensen led the scoring with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, while Maia Rhay contributed nine points.

In a tight match, the Weber Warriors (5-8) edged out the Hunter Wolverines (5-8), securing a 58-54 victory. Weber staged a fourth quarter comeback, scoring 21 points to overtake the Wolverines. Leading the charge for the Warriors, Avery Shupe scored 12 points including four 3-pointers, while Allie Clark added 11 points, banking three 3-pointers. On the Wolverines’ side, Kalysa Ng played exceptionally well with her highest score of 17 points including a 3-pointer, followed by Naia Makakona with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Maintaining their undefeated start to the season, the Copper Hills Grizzlies (13-0) defeated the Fremont Silverwolves (5-7) with a final score of 55-37. The Grizzlies led from the beginning and maintained their lead throughout. Ellie Taylor was a standout for the Grizzlies, scoring 15 points including two 3-pointers. Three other players, Ayla Marston, Aspen Fraser, and Skylie Barker, each contributed 12 points to the tally. For the Silverwolves, Olivia Surrage managed to score 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Syncere Langston also contributed with 8 points to the Silverwolves’ total.

The undefeated Monument Valley Cougars (6-0) outplayed the Wendover Wildcats (9-3) to secure a 63-48 win. The Cougars set a formidable pace from the opening quarter, setting them on a path to victory. Shimequa Hudson led the scoring for the Cougars with an impressive 23 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Nevaeh Wilson and Mariah Begaye also contributed significantly, each adding 14 points, with Begaye making two 3-pointers. For the Wildcats, Paulina Gomez led the team with 14 points.

