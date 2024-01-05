High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 4

The Kearns Cougars (3-9) secured a 67-51 victory over Granger Lancers (2-9). Cougars’ highest scorers Ivan Kaufusi and Braxton England posted equal tallies of 15 points, with England recording three 3-pointers. Isaiah Cruz added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. The Cougars solidified their win with a strong 22-point performance in the fourth quarter.

The Taylorsville Warriors (4-6) scored a victory against the Cyprus Pirates (1-12) with a final score of 60-53. Kobe Allen came through for the Warriors with 19 points, netting three 3-pointers, while Bronson Dallimore made a notable contribution of 15 points. In spite of Koli Fosita’s impressive 33-point performance for the Pirates, including five 3-pointers, it wasn’t enough to sway the outcome.

The West Jordan Jaguars (3-10) edged out the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (5-7) in a thrilling overtime game, finishing with a score of 62-61. Colton Blackham led the Jaguars with an impressive 22 points, including one 3-pointer. For the Soaring Eagle, Luke Meyer delivered a game-high 28 points effort, but it was not enough to outpace the Jaguars who seized the extra time opportunity to clinch the victory.

Region 5

Clearfield overtook Bonneville to win the game with a final score of 55-53. Despite trailing in the first quarter, Clearfield made a comeback in the second and stayed consistent in the rest of the game to secure victory. Chase Mcneill from Clearfield was the top scorer for his team with 13 points. For Bonneville, Zac Combe put up 15 points, three of which were 3-pointers.

The Bountiful Redhawks (6-4) convincingly defeated the Viewmont Vikings (1-10) with a final score of 72-49. The Redhawks were led by Charlie Smith, who scored 22 points including 6 three-pointers, as well as contributing 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block. Bryson Heath also contributed significantly with 14 points. Despite Cache Tuia from the Vikings scoring 18 points, including four 3-pointers, the Redhawks’ balanced scoring and commanding third-quarter performance helped ensure their victory.

Box Elder secured a victory over Woods Cross, 50-49. After trailing in the first quarter, Box Elder surged ahead in the second quarter outscoring Woods Cross 17-11. Elijah Kersey was the top scorer for Box Elder tallying 17 points, followed by Max Isaacson who scored 12, with two 3-pointers. Leading scorers for Woods Cross were Hunter Jackson and Hayden Poulton each contributing 10 points.

The Northridge Knights (3-8) triumphed over the Roy Royals (6-5) in a 52-40 victory. Bentley Whitear led the scoring for the Knights with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Josh Kitchen added 12 points with two 3-pointers, while Logan Birt contributed 11 points. The Knights clinched their win in the second quarter with a strong 23-point performance.

Region 6

The Alta Hawks (13-1) dominated the Skyline Eagles (8-5) with a strong 78-47 victory. Carter Doleac led the Hawks with 14 points, closely followed by Dash Reiser with 13 points. The Hawks outperformed the Eagles throughout the game, most notably in the second quarter when they scored 29 points. The Eagles’ top scorer was Landon Shaw with 10 points, but it was not enough to challenge the overpowering Hawks.

The Olympus Titans (11-2) had no issues defeating the West Panthers (3-6) 81-55. Titans’ Dutch DowDell dominated the game, scoring an impressive 32 points, with six 3-pointers. Reef Smylie contributed 17 points and Gavin Lowe added a 12-point effort. Despite the Panthers’ balanced scoring, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Titans’ strong performance, particularly Olympus’s 25-point surge in the second quarter.

The Highland Rams (10-3) secured a 55-45 victory over the Brighton Bengals (7-6) after an overtime finish. The Rams were boosted by Geroge McConkie and Jack Anderton, each scoring 16 points, with Anderton making two 3-pointers. Sefa Brown also contributed 10 points to the Rams’ score. Despite the Bengals’ Jaxon Soto and Bradley Easton scoring 12 and 10 points respectively, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Rams’ surge in overtime when they scored 10 points against the Bengals’ zero.

Region 7

Wasatch secured a win against Springville with a final score of 61-36. Wasatch consistently outscored Springville over all four quarters of the game. The top scorer for Wasatch was JJ Serre, who registered 26 points, including 5 three-pointers. For Springville, Luke Nadauld led the scoring with 10 points, while Dylan Corfield and Jamyn Sondrup added 7 and 6 points respectively.

The Timpview Thunderbirds (4-3) took down the Cedar Valley Aviators (5-6) 69-62. The Thunderbirds were led by Dean Rueckert who dropped an impressive 28 points, including four 3-pointers. Aisa Galea’i included 14 points, and Callen Tollestrup added 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite the Aviators’ Heath Christensen delivering a strong 21-point performance, which included four 3-pointers, the Thunderbirds managed to maintain their lead till the end.

Orem emerged victorious against Spanish Fork with a final score of 70-50. Orem maintained a strong lead throughout all four quarters of the game. Highlighting Orem’s top scorer, Jax Allen who scored 18 points. Spanish Fork’s top scorers were Landon Leatherwood with 12 points, while both Ethan Beckstead and Gage Christensen each added 10 points.

Maple Mountain defeated Salem Hills in a close game with a final score of 66-70. The matchup was evenly contested with both teams scoring identically in the first and last quarters. For Maple Mountain, Bennett Averett was the top scorer with 20 points, 4 of those being three-pointers. For Salem Hills, Chase DeGraffenried had an outstanding game, scoring 27 points with 4 three-pointers.

Region 9

Dixie a decisive victory against Hurricane, ending the game 87-40. The lead was established early, as Dixie scored 25 points in both the first and second quarters. Standout player Kyle Lemke of Dixie scored 29 points. Teammates Breckon Robinson and Logan Weidauer also put on a strong show, recording 21 and 18 points respectively. The leading scorer for Hurricane was RJ Hurst, contributing 13 points.

Desert Hills Thunder (8-5) outplayed Cedar City Reds (3-10) with a decisive 85-61 victory. Leading the way for the Thunder was Mason Rasmussen who scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Eli Allred contributed 19 points, and Jackson Holman added 17, also hitting five 3-pointers. The Thunder’s exceptional performance in the third quarter, scoring 27 points, confirmed their upper hand in the game. For the Reds, Tate Stubbs and Easton Albrecht tried to stage a comeback with 16 and 14 points respectively.

Region 10

Hillcrest prevailed over Park City, with the final score reading 65-49. For Hillcrest, Damani Wilkerson led the scoring with 16 points, including 1 three-pointer. Park City’s top scorer was Cameron Wilson, registering 12 points. Duke Gordon and Cedric Donovan tossed in 8 and 6 points respectively.

Region 12

Richfield secured a comfortable win over Carbon with a final score of 53-32. Richfield maintained a lead over the entirety of the match, with Carbon not able to close the gap. Gage Yardley was the top scorer for Richfield with 11 points. Miles Barnett and Cort Moon each scored 9 and 8 points respectively. Ryker Butler was the highest scorer for Carbon with 14 points.

The Delta Rabbits (4-8) secured a victory against the North Sanpete Hawks (6-6) with an end-game score of 62-56. The Rabbits’ highest scorer, Cai Henderson, put up 24 points, including one 3-pointer. Jatyn Brough added 13 points, and Bronco Bundy contributed 11 points. The Rabbits showed strong performance in the third quarter, scoring 23 points to help establish their lead.

In an intense match that extended into overtime, Manti pulled out a victory over Emery with the final score of 77-67. Jessen Barton, Austin Thomas, and Reggie Frischknecht played crucial roles in Manti’s win, scoring 20, 15, and 14 points respectively. For Emery, Luke Justice led the way with 23 points, while Zack Tuttle contributed 16 points.

Canyon View secured a victory over Juab with a final score of 57-36. Despite a closer first quarter, Canyon View solidified their lead in the second and maintained it throughout the second half. For Canyon View, the leading scorer was Carson Miles with 18 points. Braxton Hooper headlined the scoring for Juab with 16 points, while Kanyon Mattinson added 11.

Region 15

North Summit defeated Duchesne in a relatively close game, with a final score of 50-41. North Summit pulled ahead in the second and fourth quarters to secure their win. Buck Sargent was the top scorer for North Summit with 10 points. On the Duchesne side, Parker Crum was the top scorer with 12 points, and Dallin Porter tallied 9.

Despite trailing in the initial half of the game, Grand made a strong comeback to defeat Gunnison Valley with a final score of 67-64. Wyatt Toney of Grand was the top scorer with 22 points, four of which were three-pointers. Gunnison Valley had standout performances from Zach Overly with 22 points, Tyson Tucker who scored 15, and Tyce Hill contributing 9 points.

The San Juan Broncos (6-7) outscored the North Sevier Wolves (3-7), clinching the game 56-46. Anthony Done was a key player for the Broncos, scoring 20 points, with one 3-pointer. Jaggar Nieves and Jake Ivins pitched in with eight and six points respectively. The Broncos secured their victory by notching up 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Region 16

Rockwell defeated Intermountain Christian with a commanding score of 80-49. Rockwell quickly gained a substantial lead in the first quarter, outscoring Intermountain Christian 34-8. For Rockwell, Luke Henderson was the top scorer with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. On Intermountain Christian’s side, Noah Hillaker had an impressive performance, scoring 26 points including six 3-pointers.

Region 18

The Enterprise Wolves (10-4) edged out the South Sevier Rams (9-5) with a nail-biting 65-59 finish. Dax Hunt and Brady Crouch led the Wolves’ scoring, contributing 16 points each, with Hunt and Crouch making three and two 3-pointers respectively. Despite the Rams rallying in the third quarter to score 22 points, the Wolves maintained their grip on the game.

The Kanab Cowboys (9-4) overpowered the Beaver Beavers (6-5) in a 60-47 victory. Leading the charge for the Cowboys, Cash Mortensen racked up 20 points, closely followed by Kale Glover, who added 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Maddix Baird also contributed 10 points, giving the Cowboys the edge. For the Beavers, Deegan Blackner’s 22 points and Baylor Blackburn’s 16 points weren’t enough to catch up to the Cowboys.

Nonregion

Layton Christian earned a win against California’s Knight, 78-57 to win the Ed Baker Invitational. Layton Christian’s lead was established in the second quarter, earning a 25-18 advantage. Alan Gballau led Layton Christian’s scoring with an impressive 20 points, while teammates Tyrin Jones and Luka Kulundzic recorded 16 and 15 points respectively.

The Panguitch Bobcats (12-3) outplayed Parowan Rams (3-9) with a comprehensive 87-42 victory. Cache Eyre led the Bobcats with 20 points, with four 3-pointers. Justin Osburn and Remme Chappell chipped in with 14 and 12 points respectively. The Bobcats took control in the third quarter, recording an impressive 30-point haul.

Tintic was victorious against Maeser Prep, 66-49. Luke Larsen of Tintic led the scoring, knocking down 20 points including six 3-pointers, with Ward Cole and Haygen Jameson contributing 14 and 12 points respectively. Maeser Prep’s top scorer, Ian Villarroel, tallied 13 points and teammate Kale Garner added 10.

Bingham triumphed over American Fork with a final score of 73-67. Bingham showed exceptional play in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 22 and 21 points respectively. Bingham’s Luke West led the scoring with a stunning 27 points, followed by Stockton Tueller with 17. For American Fork, Tiger Cuff scored 21 points and Jared Shepherd added 18.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs (9-3) defeated the Hunter Wolverines (6-6) with a solid 77-58 victory. Leading the way for the Mustangs were Kaden Hess with an impressive 28 points, followed by Joseph Hunsaker and Joshua Arnell, both scoring 19 points and shooting three 3-pointers each. Despite an exceptional individual performance from the Wolverines’ Dominick Phannolath scoring 30 points, including three 3-pointers, the Wolverines were unable to match the scoring power of the Mustangs.

In a closely contested game, the Logan Grizzlies (11-2) prevailed over the Weber Warriors (9-3), eking out a narrow 60-58 victory. Jordan Child was in fine form for the Grizzlies, scoring 23 points. On the Warriors’ end, Jordan Oberholtzer recorded 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers. The Grizzlies’ 24-point surge in the third quarter was huge in the win.

Piute defeated Millard with a final score of 73-39. Piute took a commanding lead in the first quarter, outscoring Millard 21-7 and extended their dominance through the game. Jaxon Westwood was lead scorer for Piute, notching 25 points along with two 3-pointers. For Millard, Derk Memmott and Treyden Terry recorded 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Syracuse Titans (7-5) emerged victorious against Ridgeline RiverHawks (9-3) in a close game, ending in a 62-58 score. Terik Hamblin led the Titans’ offense with 22 points, including two 3-pointers. Skyler Orton and Logan Goddard both contributed 10 points each. Despite a strong attempt by the RiverHawks, with Diego Vazquez scoring 14 points and both Jagger Francom and Carson Cox adding 13 points each, they couldn’t overcome Syracuse’s balanced scoring and second half performance.

The Davis Darts (9-3) narrowly beat the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (5-8) in an overtime finish of 57-56. Coleman Atwater led the scoring for the Darts with 18 points, shooting four 3-pointers. He was well supported by Easton Ralphs and Zach Fisher, both contributing 14 points. Despite a tough fight from the Sentinels and a 16-point performance by Will Lindsay, the Darts managed to secure a one-point victory in overtime.

The American Heritage Patriots (8-7) triumphed over the Uintah Utes (5-7) ending with a scoreline of 78-67. Niwhai Winitana spearheaded the Patriots’ efforts with a significant contribution of 29 points, aided by West Larson who added 20 points, including four 3-pointers. For the Utes, Dauson Gardiner stood out with a game-high 30 points, which included three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Patriots.

Rich Rebels (5-2) vanquished Wyoming’s Farson-Eden Pronghorns, coming out on top 75-47. Rebels’ Drake Weston scored 27 points including three 3-pointers, while Jaden Desch added 18 points with four 3-pointers, and Ridge Lundgren landed 17 points, with three 3-pointers. A decisive third quarter saw the Rebels expand their lead, tallying 29 points.

The Lehi Pioneers (10-2) defeated Jordan Beetdiggers (4-9) with a comfortable margin, 67-42. The Pioneers’ Bryson Bromley led with a tally of 23 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, followed by Cooper Lewis with 17 points and three 3-pointers. A dominant third quarter saw the Pioneers score a hefty 22 points, stretching their lead.

The game between Layton and Skyridge ended with a Layton victory, 61-58. Layton went ahead in the second and third quarters and held off a late Skyridge comeback in the fourth. KJ Miller was the top scorer for Layton with an impressive 16 points. For Skyridge, Jordan Kohler led in scoring with 24 points.

Ike Palmer set school record for most points in a game with 39 Herriman and then he also crossed the thousand point mark for Herriman school points

The Riverton Silverwolves (11-1) defeated the East Leopards (6-6) 60-44. The Silverwolves benefited from a balanced scoring effort with Vaughn Johnson, Zach Edwards, and Evan Berrett each contributing 10 points. Johnson and Berrett also landed two 3-pointers each. The Silverwolves outshone the Leopards in the final quarter, securing 21 points to wrap up the game.

Timpanogos emerged victorious against American Leadership with a dominant performance, ending with a final score of 73-29. For Timpanogos, Jaxen McCuistion led the scoring with 17 points, with three successful three-point attempts. For American Leadership, Kannon Huntsman was the top scorer with 12 points, while Jaxon Hunter added 9 points.

In a dramatic come-from-behind victory, APA West Valley managed to overcome Ben Lomond with a final score of 68-67. Komy Ocwor led the scoring for APA West Valley with an impressive 35 points. Brandon Argumedo and Moses Duon also made crucial contributions with 12 and 11 points respectively. On the other side, Jonathan Alcaraz topped the board for Ben Lomond with 24 points.

The Green Canyon Wolves (11-1) edged out the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (6-10) with a tight 66-62 finish. Jared Anderson was the top scorer for the Wolves with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite the Bulldogs’ Aaydan Saucedo scoring 23 points and hitting six 3-pointers, the team fell just short.

