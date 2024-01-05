Tips on how to enjoy working out even when you hate it

If you don’t enjoy the heart-racing and sweat-inducing effects of working out, it can be hard to prioritize your health and easy to fail to meet the recommended amount of exercise per week, which is 150 minutes with a combination of aerobic activity and muscle strength training, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data from the 2020 National Health Interview Survey found that only 28% of Americans are actually meeting the CDC’s recommended exercise standards.

What are the risks of not exercising?

When you don't get enough exercise, you are doing your health a disservice in many ways. The Silhouette Clinic shared the following health risks that can occur if working out is not added to your daily routine:



A slower heart.

Reduced strength.

Restless sleep.

Burn out more easily.

Unstable blood sugar levels.

“Exercise is key, because your life depends on it,” Howard Rankin, a behavior change researcher, told CNN.

“That’s no exaggeration. Establishing a regular workout regimen slashes your risk of heart disease and stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and certain forms of cancer. ... Regular physical activity is (also) great at combating anxiety and depression,” CNN reported.

How to get started

After understanding the importance of working out for your physical and mental health, deciding where to start is the next step. Becoming like the ripped gym junkies at your local gym doesn’t happen overnight; the Mayo Clinic advises people to begin with caution and to build strength gradually.

Finding enjoyment in working out, especially when you initially dislike it, can be challenging, but it’s definitely possible. Nowadays, there are a plethora of workout options that can be enjoyable while also increasing your heart rate.

Here are a few tips to try in order to accomplish your New Year’s workout resolutions:



Find what you like: Not everyone enjoys the same type of exercise. Try different activities like dancing, yoga, swimming or cycling to see what you enjoy the most.

“Gone are the days of slogging it out on a treadmill or forcing yourself through a workout you hate,” Business Insider reported. “There are so many amazing workouts that people who hate exercise will even enjoy, from workout videos and fitness apps that you can do in the comfort of your own home to simple workouts that let you have fun while getting insanely fit in the process.”



Create goals: Setting achievable goals can provide a sense of accomplishment. Start with small, manageable goals and gradually increase the difficulty. As Better Health Channel reported, "Whatever the case, make this goal realistic. Remember that most of us will never be world-famous athletes or supermodels. Think about what is achievable for you. Write down your goals."

Track the progress you make: Seeing the work that you have put in can be very rewarding and encouraging as you try to keep up with the workouts. "Consistency is key to achieving any workout goal," according to Anytime Fitness. "Tracking your workouts can help you stay accountable and motivated, set realistic goals and identify patterns in your fitness journey."

Pay attention to how it makes you feel: Pay attention to the positive effects of working out, like feeling more energetic, stronger or more relaxed. Focusing on these benefits can help you associate exercise with positive feelings.

“Physical activity stimulates many brain chemicals that may leave you feeling happier, more relaxed and less anxious,” per the Mayo Clinic. “You also may feel better about your appearance and yourself when you exercise regularly, which can boost your confidence and improve your self-esteem.”