Friday, January 5, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz NBA Sports

Jazz 97, Celtics 126: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) grabs a rebound against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, center, as Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, right, blocks out during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Boston.

Charles Krupa, Associated Press

BOSTON — The Utah Jazz win streak came to an end with a 126-97 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Jayson Tatum sailed to an easy 30 points on 6-of-12 shooting overall, going 5-of-8 from distance and 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

Worst performance: After a pretty sensational week in Utah, Jordan Clarkson cooled off in Boston, going 1-of-7 in his 17 minutes off the bench, finishing with two points, two assists, two rebounds and four turnovers.

15: The Jazz started out really, really struggling on the offensive end. In the first quarter they shot just 18.5% overall and 8.3% from 3-point range, for a total of 15 first-quarter points. Needless to say, that put them in a hole that was hard to crawl out of.

24-2: The second quarter didn’t start out much better than for the Jazz. From the :28 second mark of the first quarter to the 7:24 point of the second, the Celtics went on a 24-2 run that pretty much sealed the game.

18.2%: The Jazz shot just 6-of-34 (17.6%) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Celtics hit 17 3-pointers in their wire-to-wire win.

Best of the best: There was a time during the second quarter that Tatum was outscoring the Jazz on his own, 18-17.

Worst of the worst: Clarkson and John Collins were a team-worst minus-23 and minus-28 for the Jazz in plus-minus.

