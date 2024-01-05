Jazz 97, Celtics 126: Inside the numbers

BOSTON — The Utah Jazz win streak came to an end with a 126-97 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Jayson Tatum sailed to an easy 30 points on 6-of-12 shooting overall, going 5-of-8 from distance and 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

Worst performance: After a pretty sensational week in Utah, Jordan Clarkson cooled off in Boston, going 1-of-7 in his 17 minutes off the bench, finishing with two points, two assists, two rebounds and four turnovers.

15: The Jazz started out really, really struggling on the offensive end. In the first quarter they shot just 18.5% overall and 8.3% from 3-point range, for a total of 15 first-quarter points. Needless to say, that put them in a hole that was hard to crawl out of.

24-2: The second quarter didn’t start out much better than for the Jazz. From the :28 second mark of the first quarter to the 7:24 point of the second, the Celtics went on a 24-2 run that pretty much sealed the game.

18.2%: The Jazz shot just 6-of-34 (17.6%) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Celtics hit 17 3-pointers in their wire-to-wire win.

Best of the best: There was a time during the second quarter that Tatum was outscoring the Jazz on his own, 18-17.

Worst of the worst: Clarkson and John Collins were a team-worst minus-23 and minus-28 for the Jazz in plus-minus.