Man facing rape charges in Utah reportedly extradited from Scotland

An American man charged with rape in Utah has been extradited to the United States.

The fugitive was detained at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in December 2021 and claimed that he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight. In November 2023, the Edinburgh Sheriff Court ruled that the man claiming to be Knight is Nicholas Rossi.

“It is understood Rossi — also known in the U.S. as Nicholas Alahverdian — left on a private flight from Edinburgh Airport on Friday,” the BBC reported.

Rossi is charged with felony rape, according to court documents in Utah’s 4th Judicial District Court. This incident allegedly occurred in September 2008. Filings in Salt Lake’s 3rd District Court indicate that Rossi is charged with felony rape in Salt Lake County. This is a separate charge in relation to an incident that allegedly happened in December 2008.

The Deseret News did not immediately receive a response to a request for statement from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Former Utah County Prosecutor David Leavitt — the attorney who initially pursued the Utah County case — said in a statement to the Deseret News, “I want to express my wholehearted respect and gratitude for police and court agencies across the world who have sought to assure justice is sought by sending this individual back to stand trial. Now it will be Utah County’s turn to stand up for these victims. The victims deserve no less, and the world will be watching.”

Prosecutors allege that during the investigation, the agent discovered that Rossi had alleged involvement “in criminal cases of sex assault, harassment and possible kidnapping in Rhode Island, Ohio, Utah and Massachusetts.”

“In each case, there is a consistent pattern of behavior, where the defendant will meet a female online, he will initially meet with them in public, eventually going somewhere alone with the female, and will initiate some inappropriate contact, leading the female to want to leave,” filings in Salt Lake’s 3rd District Court said.

An investigation allegedly revealed “that the defendant faked his own death and was located living in Scotland,” the court documents said.

The incidents of alleged rape both occurred in 2008, according to court documents. Years later, an obituary posted on or around Feb. 29, 2020, in Rhode Island described the death of Nicholas Alahverdian. Rhode Island authorities reportedly questioned whether or not he actually died.

“Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is wanted there for failing to register as a sex offender, though his former lawyer there, Jeffrey Pine, told the AP earlier this year that the charge was dropped when he left the state,” The Associated Press reported. “The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.”

Rossi’s extradition was granted in September 2023 after Justice Secretary Angela Constance signed an order. He lost an appeal of the order in December 2023, the BBC reported.