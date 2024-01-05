What’s going on with the band Paramore?

Paramore fans didn’t exactly get the best gift over the holidays.

When the rock band abruptly scrubbed its entire online presence a day after Christmas, fans were left with a puzzling mystery: Was Paramore clearing the path for a new direction, or breaking up?

What’s going on with Paramore? Are they breaking up?

At the start of the new year, there’s still a lot of confusion about Paramore.

The band’s Instagram page, followed by 3.5 million people, is still completely blank. Paramore’s X account, with 5.3 million followers, is also devoid of any announcements or pictures. And the group’s official website leads to a “404 Not Found” page.

And on Jan. 4, Paramore pulled out of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO show scheduled for Jan. 13 “due to unforeseen circumstances,” Billboard reported. The band’s statement, shared Thursday on its Instagram stories, is the only word fans have heard from singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro.

Y’all Paramore cancelled shows and now all their socials are blank pic.twitter.com/5sATmU6OsH — Sorceress Supreme (@SizzLynnLaFlare) January 5, 2024

Paramore isn't breaking up. Paramore isn't breaking up. Paramore isn't taking another break. Paramore isn't taking another hiatus/break. Paramore will still open for the European leg of the Eras Tour. I will be seeing Paramore live in 2024. pic.twitter.com/4LLk7uXZHr — Carine 🩵 Are you not entertained? (@CarineK) January 5, 2024

Anyways how we doing guys pic.twitter.com/0vD7TmbLrN — steph hates paramore (@ItJustSteph) January 4, 2024

The silence is especially unexpected as it comes not long before Paramore is scheduled to go on tour — not to mention the fact that the band is supporting Taylor Swift on the U.K. leg of her “Eras Tour” this summer, per HuffPost.

Amid the band’s online disappearance and concert cancellation, fans have been speculating that Paramore is breaking up. But a recent interview with UPROXX, published last month, indicates that isn’t necessarily the case.

“Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind ‘This Is Why’ (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close,” Carolyn Droke wrote for UPROXX. “They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty. But one thing’s for sure — they’re still going to be together, and they’re still going to keep having fun.”

“I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world,” Farro said.

On Friday, Variety also reported that being a free agent is the reason for the band’s mysterious disappearance, and that a breakup is not imminent. Paramore reportedly took down its website the day its 20-year deal with Atlantic Records ended, sources told the outlet.

And Paramore canceling its appearance at the iHeart show was due to a scheduling conflict, according to Variety.

So 2024 won’t necessarily mark the end of Paramore.

As of now, the group is still booked for Swift’s European tour. And the band is up for two Grammys this year: one for best rock album with “This is Why” — its first album in six years — and another for best alternative music performance for its single “This is Why,” per Grammy.com.

Paramore’s ‘This is Why’ album and tour

Paramore’s “This is Why” tour was supposed to come through Utah last year, but the band canceled the appearance — one of the final shows of the tour — due to Williams’ lung infection at the time. It was one of a handful of cancellations on the tour.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations,” Williams said in a statement at the time that was shared on the Delta Center’s Instagram page.

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.

“I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body,” Williams continued. “I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Paramore’s “This is Why” album, which came after a yearslong band hiatus, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, per Billboard. The band reinvented the album several months later, releasing a version that featured other artists performing the tracks.