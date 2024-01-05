Taco Bell launches meal kits so you can make a Crunchwrap Supreme at home

Taco Bell joined forces with Kraft Heinz so consumers can create fan-favorite menu items at home. For the first time, Taco Bell is offering Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla “Cravings Kits” with seasonings and sauces so fans can recreate the meal at home.

Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla “Cravings Kits” are now available exclusively at Walmart, per People. For $7, the Crunchwrap Supreme kit includes Velveeta cheese sauce, taco seasoning, four 12-inch flour tortillas and four crunchy tostadas.

The Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kit, also $7, includes Velveeta cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce and four 10-inch flour tortillas. Consumers must provide their own choosing of protein and toppings.

“A partnership founded on a mutual obsession with their consumers, Kraft Heinz and Taco Bell created the Taco Bell at Home line to bring signature and crave worthy Taco Bell offerings and flavors straight to the grocery aisle and allow fans to make Taco Bell their way,” Danielle Coopersmith, associate director of marketing for Taco Bell at Home, said in a statement.

“Grounded in this core mission, our innovation strategy focuses on creating new products inspired by beloved Taco Bell classics that encourage fans to customize their at-home creations and take them to new heights.”

According to Taco Bell, fans have long been attempting to recreate the Crunchwrap Supreme at home — the challenge has garnered more than 50 million views on TikTok. Now, fans can easily make and personalize the popular dish at home.

“Our release of the Cravings Kits — the first of several Taco Bell at Home innovations planned for this year — is a great example of how Kraft Heinz is delivering against its goal to lead the future of food,” Alan Kleinerman, vice president of disruptive innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company, said in a statement. “As we kick off 2024, we’re focused on finding the white spaces at retail where we can make an impact for fans and develop products we know they will be excited to try.”

