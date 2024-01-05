Facebook Twitter
Former Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson commits to Arkansas

After entering the transfer portal shortly following Utah’s Las Vegas Bowl loss, Jackson announced Friday that he is transferring to Arkansas

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson looks to stiff arm Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Rod Heard II

Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson stiff arms Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II during the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Former Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson has a new home.

After entering the transfer portal shortly following Utah’s Las Vegas Bowl loss to Northwestern, Jackson announced Friday that he will be continuing his college football career at Arkansas.

Jackson joins an Arkansas team that went 4-8 in 2023, finishing at the bottom of the SEC West with a 1-7 conference record. The former Ute could provide a boost at running back, as the Razorbacks’ running backs room was led by AJ Green, who rushed for 312 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries, and Rashod Dubinion, who rushed for 260 yards and one score.

After transferring from Texas to Utah after the 2020 season, the Dallas native played three seasons for Utah, moving from quarterback to running back in 2022 after a deluge of injuries to the position.

After finishing the 2022 season with 531 yards and nine touchdowns, Jackson seemed poised to take a step forward at running back this season, but was limited by an ongoing ankle injury this season.

He started 12 games in the 2023 campaign as Utah’s lead running back, carrying the ball 161 times for 797 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

The “22 Forever” scholarship recipient, Jackson was a fan favorite at Utah due to his willingness to do anything for the team. Fans also connected with his resiliency, not only on the field, but also off it.

