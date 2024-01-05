High school volleyball: Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey commits to NCAA champs Texas

Bountiful junior volleyball sensation Taylor Harvey is going big time at the next level. Harvey announced her verbal commitment on Thursday to the University of Texas, which won its second-straight NCAA championship just a couple weeks ago by sweeping higher seeded Nebraska.

This past season for Bountiful, Harvey racked up 589 kills with a .303 hitting percentage. She also added 51 aces, 44 blocks and 336 digs.

For her career, she’s tallied 1,089 kills for the Redhawks. Harvey was a member of the U.S. Under-19 National Team in 2023.

After Harvey was voted the Deseret News 5A Player of the Year last month, her coach Kelsie White said, “It is no secret that Taylor is among the top players in the country, and one of the best players to have ever played at Bountiful High. Her home position is in the middle, but being as dynamic and dominant as she is, in both the front and back row, we worked hard to put her in a position where we could get her the ball as much as possible, and it paid off.”

Harvey is an elite two-sport athlete for Bountiful. Last season she was named the 5A girls basketball player of the year in leading the Redhawks to the state title as a sophomore. So far this season she is averaging 18.4 points for 7-3 Bountiful.

Harvey’s older sister Jordyn Harvey was named the Deseret News Ms. Volleyball recipient for the 2022 season, and recently finished up her freshman season at Stanford University.

Stanford lost to Texas in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA volleyball tournament.