Utah State has secured another quality transfer.

Former Oklahoma receiver D.J. Graham II has committed to the Aggies, he announced via social media Friday night.

A little change of scenery 🏔️🐂 #utahstatefootball pic.twitter.com/Xscu68Auzl — Davon Graham II (@djgraham_) January 6, 2024

Graham will have two years of remaining eligibility upon his arrival in Logan, having missed the entirety of this past season after undergoing surgery in September.

Graham switched from cornerback to receiver midway through the 2022 campaign, never seeing the field for the Sooners on offense but catching two passes for 74 yards in Oklahoma’s 2023 spring game.

Across three years as a defender, the Fort Worth native started 12 games at cornerback and recorded 70 total tackles with two interceptions.

Graham was previously rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of high school, ranking as the No. 22 overall athlete in the 2020 class. He originally chose the Sooners over competing offers from Georgia, Baylor and Arkansas, among other programs.

With Graham’s commitment, Utah State has now brought in nine players from the transfer portal this offseason: linebackers Shaun Dolac and Will Shaffer, defensive linemen Mayco Williams and Siolaa Ricky Lolohea, offensive linemen George Maile and Trey Andersen, quarterback Spencer Petras and safety Jadon Pearson.

