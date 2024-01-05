Facebook Twitter
UTEP defensive end Kanious Vaughn transfers to Utah

Vaughn is the fifth new transfer signed by the Utes this offseason

By Joe Coles
UTEP defensive end Kanious Vaughn is transferring to Utah, he announced on social media on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Vaughn spent one season at UTEP and had 19 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles while playing in all 12 games for the Miners.

Prior to UTEP, he starred at Saddleback College, winning the Southern League defensive MVP as a freshman in 2022. He had 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his freshman season at the school. Vaughn will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Utah.

Utah has now added five transfer players this offseason, as Vaughn joins Idaho running back Anthony Woods, Georgia Tech cornerback Kenan Johnson, BYU defensive end John Henry Daley and UCLA tight end Carsen Ryan in transferring to Utah.

