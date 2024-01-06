High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 56 participants in the 24th-annual Utah All-Star Duals

The 24th annual Utah All-Star Duals will take place Tuesday at the UCCU Center at UVU, with the first matches beginning at 5:45 p.m.

This year’s event will feature 56 girls participants invited by USA Wrestling Utah broken up into four teams. There is a team of wrestlers for 6A-5A, 4A-3A, 2A-1A and then a wild-card team. The event runs in conjunction with the boys All-Star Duals at the same time.

Here’s a look at the invited participants for all four teams.

6A-5A All-Stars

100 — Kristina Kent, Davis

105 — Payton Gines, Syracuse

110 — Emily Ball, Syracuse

115 — Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest

120 — Aleena Navarrete, Weber

125 — Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills

130 — Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge

135 — Celeste Detoles, Westlake

140 — Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley

145 — Avery Winterton, Salem Hills

155 — Katie Law, Herriman

170 — Hotaia Valeti, Springville

190 — Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain

235 — Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake

4A-3A All-Stars

100 — Kenna McCauley, Uintah

105 — Sadie Rhoades, Uintah

110 — Keagan Grange, Ridgeline

115 — Julia Kay, Canyon View

120 — Addyson VanCott, Stansbury

125 — Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego

130 — Isla Baeza, Mountain View

135 — Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon

140 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills

145 — Addyson Vidal, Jordan

155 — Hailey Broderick, Grantsville

170 — Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest

190 — Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest

235 — Cheyenne Ruiz, Murray

2A-1A All-Stars

100 — Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise

105 — Macie Anderson, Herriman

110 — Breanne Ivie, Duchesne

115 — Rachel Camacho, American Leadership

120 — Alex Ramirez, Enterprise

125 — Quinci Siddoway, Rich

130 — Amilla Shinkle, Rich

135 — Bret Weston, Rich

140 — Sam Reynolds, Juab

145 — Nya Jolley, Rich

155 — Nina Hiller, Rich

170 — Eve Allsup, Bear River

190 — Abby Woods, Duchesne

235 — Ina Slivers, Enterprise

Wildcard All-Stars

100 — Kinlee Brandley, Fremont

105 — Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest

110 — Lindsey Hansen, Tooele

115 — Chanley Green, Uintah

120 — Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View

125 — Nadia Thomas, Skyridge

130 — Evie Davidson, Union

135 — Noa Omessi, Park City

140 — Taya Crookston, Ridgeline

145 — Lily Pomeroy, Pine View

155 — Madison Sherman, Skyridge

170 — Meletilini Matakaiongo, Canyon View

190 — Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills

235 — Angie Aguilar, Stansbury