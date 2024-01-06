Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 6, 2024 | 
High School Wrestling Sports High School Sports

High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 56 participants in the 24th-annual Utah All-Star Duals

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 56 participants in the 24th-annual Utah All-Star Duals
merlin_2963871.jpg

Hilcrest’s Eliza Zimmerman, shown here winning the state championship last year, is among the 56 participants in the girls wrestling All-Star Duals this week.

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

The 24th annual Utah All-Star Duals will take place Tuesday at the UCCU Center at UVU, with the first matches beginning at 5:45 p.m.

This year’s event will feature 56 girls participants invited by USA Wrestling Utah broken up into four teams. There is a team of wrestlers for 6A-5A, 4A-3A, 2A-1A and then a wild-card team. The event runs in conjunction with the boys All-Star Duals at the same time.

Here’s a look at the invited participants for all four teams.

5A_6A_100_Kristina_Kent__Davis_.jpg

Kristina Kent, Davis

Provided by Davis
1 of 14
5A_6A_105_Payton_Gines__Syracuse_.jpeg

Payton Gines, Syracuse

Provided by Syracuse
2 of 14
5A_6A_110_Emily_Ball__Syracuse_.jpeg

Emily Ball, Syracuse

Provided by Syracuse
3 of 14
5A_6A_115_Eliza_Zimmerman__Hillcrest_.png

Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest

Provided by Hillcrest
4 of 14
5A_6A_120_Aleena_Navarrete__Weber_.jpg

Aleena Navarrete, Weber

Provided by Weber
5 of 14
5A_6A_125_Brooklyn_Pace__Copper_Hills_.jpg

Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills

Provided by Copper Hills
6 of 14
5A_6A_130_Mikalah_Whitehouse__Northridge_.jpeg

Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge

Provided by Northridge
7 of 14
5A_6A_135_Celeste_Detoles__Westlake_.jpg

Celeste Detoles, Westlake

Provided by Westlake
8 of 14
5A_6A_140_Rhya_Balmforth__Cedar_Valley_.jpg

Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley

Provided by Cedar Valley
9 of 14
5A_6A_145_Avery_Winterton__Salem_Hills_.jpg

Avery Winterton, Salem Hills

Provided by Salem Hills
10 of 14
5A_6A_155_Katie_Law__Herriman_.jpeg

Katie Law, Herriman

Provided by Herriman
11 of 14
5A_6A_170_Hotaia_Valeti__Springville_.jpg

Hotaia Valeti, Springville

Provided by Springville
12 of 14
5A_6A_190_Aurellia_Ramos__Maple_Mountain_.jpeg

Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain

Provided by Maple Mountain
13 of 14
5A_6A_235_Keilikki_Nau_Rarick__Westlake_.jpeg

Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake

Provided by Westlake
14 of 14
5A_6A_100_Kristina_Kent__Davis_.jpg
5A_6A_105_Payton_Gines__Syracuse_.jpeg
5A_6A_110_Emily_Ball__Syracuse_.jpeg
5A_6A_115_Eliza_Zimmerman__Hillcrest_.png
5A_6A_120_Aleena_Navarrete__Weber_.jpg
5A_6A_125_Brooklyn_Pace__Copper_Hills_.jpg
5A_6A_130_Mikalah_Whitehouse__Northridge_.jpeg
5A_6A_135_Celeste_Detoles__Westlake_.jpg
5A_6A_140_Rhya_Balmforth__Cedar_Valley_.jpg
5A_6A_145_Avery_Winterton__Salem_Hills_.jpg
5A_6A_155_Katie_Law__Herriman_.jpeg
5A_6A_170_Hotaia_Valeti__Springville_.jpg
5A_6A_190_Aurellia_Ramos__Maple_Mountain_.jpeg
5A_6A_235_Keilikki_Nau_Rarick__Westlake_.jpeg

6A-5A All-Stars

100 — Kristina Kent, Davis

105 — Payton Gines, Syracuse

110 — Emily Ball, Syracuse

115 — Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest

120 — Aleena Navarrete, Weber

125 — Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills

130 — Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge

135 — Celeste Detoles, Westlake

140 — Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley

145 — Avery Winterton, Salem Hills

155 — Katie Law, Herriman

170 — Hotaia Valeti, Springville

190 — Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain

235 — Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake

3A_4A_100_Kenna_McCauley__Uintah_.jpg

Kenna McCauley, Uintah

Provided by Uintah
1 of 14
3A_4A_105_Sadie_Rhoades__Uintah_.jpg

Sadie Rhoades, Uintah

Provided by Uintah
2 of 14
3A_4A_110_Keagan_Grange__Ridgeline_.jpg

Keagan Grange, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
3 of 14
3A_4A_115_Julia_Kay__Canyon_View_.jpg

Julia Kay, Canyon View

Provided by Canyon View
4 of 14
3A_4A_120_Makenzi_McCoy__Mountain_View_.jpeg

Addyson VanCott, Stansbury

Provided by Stansbury
5 of 14
3A_4A_125_Skyley_Hanna__Juan_Diego_.jpeg

Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego

Provided by Juan Diego
6 of 14
3A_4A_130_Isla_Baeza__Mountain_View_.jpeg

Isla Baeza, Mountain View

Provided by Mountain View
7 of 14
3A_4A_135_Nia_Hagler__Snow_Canyon_.jpg

Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon

Provided by Snow Canyon
8 of 14
3A_4A_140_Lucy_Harris__Desert_Hills_.jpeg

Lucy Harris, Desert Hills

Provided by Desert Hills
9 of 14
3A_4A_145_Addyson_Vidal__Jordan_.jpeg

Addyson Vidal, Jordan

Provided by Jordan
10 of 14
3A_4A_155_Hailey_Broderick__Grantsville_.jpeg

Hailey Broderick, Grantsville

Provided by Grantsville
11 of 14
3A_4A_170_Meletilini_Matakaiongo__Canyon_View_.jpg

Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest

Provided by Mountain Crest
12 of 14
3A_4A_190_Brooke_Keller__Mountain_Crest_.jpeg

Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest

Provided by Mountain Crest
13 of 14
3A_4A_235_Cheyenne_Ruiz__Murray_.jpeg

Cheyenne Ruiz, Murray

Provided by Murray
14 of 14
3A_4A_100_Kenna_McCauley__Uintah_.jpg
3A_4A_105_Sadie_Rhoades__Uintah_.jpg
3A_4A_110_Keagan_Grange__Ridgeline_.jpg
3A_4A_115_Julia_Kay__Canyon_View_.jpg
3A_4A_120_Makenzi_McCoy__Mountain_View_.jpeg
3A_4A_125_Skyley_Hanna__Juan_Diego_.jpeg
3A_4A_130_Isla_Baeza__Mountain_View_.jpeg
3A_4A_135_Nia_Hagler__Snow_Canyon_.jpg
3A_4A_140_Lucy_Harris__Desert_Hills_.jpeg
3A_4A_145_Addyson_Vidal__Jordan_.jpeg
3A_4A_155_Hailey_Broderick__Grantsville_.jpeg
3A_4A_170_Meletilini_Matakaiongo__Canyon_View_.jpg
3A_4A_190_Brooke_Keller__Mountain_Crest_.jpeg
3A_4A_235_Cheyenne_Ruiz__Murray_.jpeg

4A-3A All-Stars

100 — Kenna McCauley, Uintah

105 — Sadie Rhoades, Uintah

110 — Keagan Grange, Ridgeline

115 — Julia Kay, Canyon View

120 — Addyson VanCott, Stansbury

125 — Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego

130 — Isla Baeza, Mountain View

135 — Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon

140 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills

145 — Addyson Vidal, Jordan

155 — Hailey Broderick, Grantsville

170 — Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest

190 — Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest

235 — Cheyenne Ruiz, Murray

1A_2A_100_Elizabeth_Cox__Enterprise_.jpg

Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
1 of 14
1A_2A_105_Macie_Anderson__Herriman_.jpeg

Macie Anderson, Herriman

Provided by Herriman
2 of 14
1A_2A_110_Breann_Ivie__Duchesne_.jpg

Breanne Ivie, Duchesne

Provided by Duchesne
3 of 14
1A_2A_115_Rachel_Camacho__American_Leadership_Academy_.png

Rachel Camacho, ALA

Provided by ALA
4 of 14
1A_2A_120_Alexandra_Ramirez__Enterprise_.png

Alex Ramirez, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
5 of 14
1A_2A_125_Quinci_Siddoway__Rich_.jpg

Quinci Siddoway, Rich

Provided by Rich
6 of 14
1A_2A_130_Amilia_Shinkle__Rich_.jpg

Amilla Shinkle, Rich

Provided by Rich
7 of 14
1A_2A_135_Bret_Weston__Rich_.jpeg

Bret Weston, Rich

Provided by Rich
8 of 14
1A_2A_140_Samantha_Reynolds__Juab_.jpg

Sam Reynolds, Juab

Amanda Reynolds Images
9 of 14
1A_2A_145_Nya_Jolley__Rich_.jpeg

Nya Jolley, Rich

Provided by Rich
10 of 14
1A_2A_155_Nina_Hillier__Rich_.jpg

Nina Hiller, Rich

Provided by Rich
11 of 14
1A_2A_170_Eve_Allsup__Bear_River_.jpeg

Eve Allsup, Bear River

Provided by Bear River
12 of 14
1A_2A_190_Abby_Woods__Duchesne_.jpg

Abby Woods, Duchesne

Provided by Duchesne
13 of 14
1A_2A_235_Ina_Slivers__Enterprise_.png

Ina Slivers, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
14 of 14
1A_2A_100_Elizabeth_Cox__Enterprise_.jpg
1A_2A_105_Macie_Anderson__Herriman_.jpeg
1A_2A_110_Breann_Ivie__Duchesne_.jpg
1A_2A_115_Rachel_Camacho__American_Leadership_Academy_.png
1A_2A_120_Alexandra_Ramirez__Enterprise_.png
1A_2A_125_Quinci_Siddoway__Rich_.jpg
1A_2A_130_Amilia_Shinkle__Rich_.jpg
1A_2A_135_Bret_Weston__Rich_.jpeg
1A_2A_140_Samantha_Reynolds__Juab_.jpg
1A_2A_145_Nya_Jolley__Rich_.jpeg
1A_2A_155_Nina_Hillier__Rich_.jpg
1A_2A_170_Eve_Allsup__Bear_River_.jpeg
1A_2A_190_Abby_Woods__Duchesne_.jpg
1A_2A_235_Ina_Slivers__Enterprise_.png

2A-1A All-Stars

100 — Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise

105 — Macie Anderson, Herriman

110 — Breanne Ivie, Duchesne

115 — Rachel Camacho, American Leadership

120 — Alex Ramirez, Enterprise

125 — Quinci Siddoway, Rich

130 — Amilla Shinkle, Rich

135 — Bret Weston, Rich

140 — Sam Reynolds, Juab

145 — Nya Jolley, Rich

155 — Nina Hiller, Rich

170 — Eve Allsup, Bear River

190 — Abby Woods, Duchesne

235 — Ina Slivers, Enterprise

Wildcard_100_Kinlee_Brandley__Fremont_.jpg_copy.jpg

Kinlee Brandley, Fremont

Provided by Fremont
1 of 14
Wildcard_105_Eva_Zimmerman__Hillcrest_.jpeg.jpg

Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest

Provided by Hillcrest
2 of 14
Wildcard_110_Lindsey_Hansen__Tooele_.jpg

Lindsey Hansen, Tooele

Provided by Tooele
3 of 14
Wildcard_115_Bella_Butterfield__Riverton_.jpeg

Chanley Green, Uintah

Provided by Uintah
4 of 14
Wildcard_120_Jakailei_Lujan__Uintah_.jpeg

Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View

Provided by Mountain View
5 of 14
Wildcard_125_Nadia_Thomas__Skyridge_.jpeg

Nadia Thomas, Skyridge

Provided by Skyridge
6 of 14
Wildcard_130_Evie_Davidson__Union_.jpg

Evie Davidson, Union

Provided by Union
7 of 14
Wildcard_135_Noa_Omessi__Park_City_.jpeg

Noa Omessi, Park City

Provided by Park City
8 of 14
Wildcard_140_Taya_Crookston__Ridgeline_.jpeg

Taya Crookston, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
9 of 14
Wildcard_145_Lily_Pomeroy__Pineview_.jpeg

Lily Pomeroy, Pine View

Provided by Pine View
10 of 14
Wildcard_155_Madison_Sherman__Skyridge_.jpeg

Madison Sherman, Skyridge

Provided by Skyridge
11 of 14
Wildcard_170_Madilyn_Shuck__Alta_.jpg

Meletilini Matakaiongo, Canyon View

Provided by Canyon View
12 of 14
Wildcard_190_Jocelyn_Hepler__Salem_Hills_.jpeg

Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills

Provided by Salem Hills
13 of 14
Wildcard_235_Angie_Aguilar__Stansbury_.jpeg

Angie Aguilar, Stansbury

Provided by Stansbury
14 of 14
Wildcard_100_Kinlee_Brandley__Fremont_.jpg_copy.jpg
Wildcard_105_Eva_Zimmerman__Hillcrest_.jpeg.jpg
Wildcard_110_Lindsey_Hansen__Tooele_.jpg
Wildcard_115_Bella_Butterfield__Riverton_.jpeg
Wildcard_120_Jakailei_Lujan__Uintah_.jpeg
Wildcard_125_Nadia_Thomas__Skyridge_.jpeg
Wildcard_130_Evie_Davidson__Union_.jpg
Wildcard_135_Noa_Omessi__Park_City_.jpeg
Wildcard_140_Taya_Crookston__Ridgeline_.jpeg
Wildcard_145_Lily_Pomeroy__Pineview_.jpeg
Wildcard_155_Madison_Sherman__Skyridge_.jpeg
Wildcard_170_Madilyn_Shuck__Alta_.jpg
Wildcard_190_Jocelyn_Hepler__Salem_Hills_.jpeg
Wildcard_235_Angie_Aguilar__Stansbury_.jpeg

Wildcard All-Stars

100 — Kinlee Brandley, Fremont

105 — Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest

110 — Lindsey Hansen, Tooele

115 — Chanley Green, Uintah

120 — Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View

125 — Nadia Thomas, Skyridge

130 — Evie Davidson, Union

135 — Noa Omessi, Park City

140 — Taya Crookston, Ridgeline

145 — Lily Pomeroy, Pine View

155 — Madison Sherman, Skyridge

170 — Meletilini Matakaiongo, Canyon View

190 — Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills

235 — Angie Aguilar, Stansbury

Next Up In Sports
High school boys wrestling: A closer look at the 60 participants in the 24th annual Utah All-Star Duals
BYU football gets commitment from another transfer quarterback
BYU beats out Utah, UCLA for commitment from Bountiful safety Faletau Satuala
High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup
High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup
High school boys basketball: Layton edges Skyridge on night Ute commit Dave Katoa makes long-awaited debut