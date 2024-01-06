High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 56 participants in the 24th-annual Utah All-Star Duals

The 24th annual Utah All-Star Duals will take place Tuesday at the UCCU Center at UVU, with the first matches beginning at 5:45 p.m.
This year’s event will feature 56 girls participants invited by USA Wrestling Utah broken up into four teams. There is a team of wrestlers for 6A-5A, 4A-3A, 2A-1A and then a wild-card team. The event runs in conjunction with the boys All-Star Duals at the same time.
Here’s a look at the invited participants for all four teams.
6A-5A All-Stars
100 — Kristina Kent, Davis
105 — Payton Gines, Syracuse
110 — Emily Ball, Syracuse
115 — Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest
120 — Aleena Navarrete, Weber
125 — Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills
130 — Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge
135 — Celeste Detoles, Westlake
140 — Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley
145 — Avery Winterton, Salem Hills
155 — Katie Law, Herriman
170 — Hotaia Valeti, Springville
190 — Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain
235 — Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake
4A-3A All-Stars
100 — Kenna McCauley, Uintah
105 — Sadie Rhoades, Uintah
110 — Keagan Grange, Ridgeline
115 — Julia Kay, Canyon View
120 — Addyson VanCott, Stansbury
125 — Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego
130 — Isla Baeza, Mountain View
135 — Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon
140 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills
145 — Addyson Vidal, Jordan
155 — Hailey Broderick, Grantsville
170 — Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest
190 — Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest
235 — Cheyenne Ruiz, Murray
2A-1A All-Stars
100 — Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise
105 — Macie Anderson, Herriman
110 — Breanne Ivie, Duchesne
115 — Rachel Camacho, American Leadership
120 — Alex Ramirez, Enterprise
125 — Quinci Siddoway, Rich
130 — Amilla Shinkle, Rich
135 — Bret Weston, Rich
140 — Sam Reynolds, Juab
145 — Nya Jolley, Rich
155 — Nina Hiller, Rich
170 — Eve Allsup, Bear River
190 — Abby Woods, Duchesne
235 — Ina Slivers, Enterprise
Wildcard All-Stars
100 — Kinlee Brandley, Fremont
105 — Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest
110 — Lindsey Hansen, Tooele
115 — Chanley Green, Uintah
120 — Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View
125 — Nadia Thomas, Skyridge
130 — Evie Davidson, Union
135 — Noa Omessi, Park City
140 — Taya Crookston, Ridgeline
145 — Lily Pomeroy, Pine View
155 — Madison Sherman, Skyridge
170 — Meletilini Matakaiongo, Canyon View
190 — Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills
235 — Angie Aguilar, Stansbury