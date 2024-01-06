3 takeaways from Utah’s loss at No. 10 Arizona

For the third time this season, the Utah men’s basketball team faced a ranked opponent on Saturday. This time, the Runnin’ Utes couldn’t keep pace in falling 92-73 at No. 10 Arizona at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

After keeping it a three-point game at halftime, the Utes were outscored 50-34 in the second half by a hot-shooting Wildcats squad.

Key takeaways

Top performers: North Carolina transfer Caleb Love led a spirited effort from Arizona, finishing with a game-high 23 points, six rebounds and six assists. Teammate Keshad Johnson added 20 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Gabe Madsen, one game after getting shut down by Arizona State, scored 18 points while shooting 4 of 9 from 3-point range for Utah.

Key stretch: After Utah pulled within 47-45 early in the second half on a Madsen layup, Arizona responded with a decisive 13-2 run, building a 61-48 lead with just under 12 minutes to play.

That included five straight points from Love — including a 3 — and a steal off the ensuing inbound that led to quick points for Jaden Bradley.

From there, Arizona poured it on.

Points in the paint: Simply put, Arizona manhandled Utah down low, ending the night with 50 points in the paint while Utah had 26.

Wildcats starting center Oumar Ballo had 17 points and nine rebounds, as well as several of Arizona’s plethora of dunks against the overmatched Utes.

3-point shooting: Utah averages 21 3-point attempts per game, but the Runnin’ Utes shot nearly that in the first half. Utah made 7 of 18 in the first half to keep it a three-point game at intermission.

The Utes weren’t nearly as efficient in the second half from 3, finishing 10 of 35 (a season-high for attempts) for the game.

While Arizona shot only 18 3-pointers, the Wildcats were far more efficient, making 10. The Wildcats shot 60.3% overall from the field to 41.2% for Utah.

What’s next?

Utah (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) will return home to face UCLA next Thursday (7 p.m. MST, ESPN2). The Bruins are hosting Cal later Saturday night.

Following that, the Utes will travel to play at Stanford on Sunday, Jan. 14 (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network). The Cardinal fell at USC 93-79 on Saturday.

