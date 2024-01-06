Collin Sexton and John Collins turn into lethal duo for the Jazz in win over Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — As has been documented throughout this season, Collin Sexton has put in a ton of work to improve his game as a decision maker and facilitator, and the improvements he’s made in that area are a large part of why he’s remained in the Utah Jazz’s starting lineup.

As that part of his game has developed, he’s found two-man chemistry with a number of different players — Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler — and on Saturday night in Philadelphia, it was John Collins who benefited and found a near-perfect rhythm with Sexton.

“I really love to play pick-and-roll with Collin. He just has great feel,” Collins said after the Jazz beat the 76ers 120-109 at the Wells Fargo Center. “I feel like Collin and I have had great chemistry ... even though we haven’t had too much time to get that going.”

On Saturday, the Jazz had planned to be aggressive in attacking the rim, no matter who was in the game — Joel Embiid was a late scratch due to a knee injury — and once they learned that Embiid would not be playing, they knew they were going to lean into that with even more zeal.

Playing against a drop big, Collins found that he was able to get behind the defense and slip open at the rim. Even when the Sixers centers were sticking to him, Sexton continued to make timely reads, finding Collins time and time again.

Collins finished the game with 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting, while Sexton finished with a 22-point, 10-assist double-double. Six of Sexton’s 10 assists were to Collins.

“John did a really good job of mixing in setting screens and slipping and using his speed,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “John is a really dynamic athlete as a roller...and (while) that stuff is because of John, it’s also because of the pace of the ball handler.”

The Jazz players and coaching staff couldn’t be happier about what they’ve seen out of Sexton lately, and he’s been rewarded with a more prominent role — a spot in the starting unit, more minutes, more responsibility, more trust. And Sexton has responded by posting really impressive numbers.

In the last nine games, Sexton is averaging a career-best 5.4 assists per game while giving up just 1.9 turnovers.

“I’ve told him, this is the best I’ve seen him play in terms of decision-making,” Jordan Clarkson said of his teammate. “I’ve actually said it to a lot of people. In terms of slowing down and picking his spots, this is the best I’ve seen.”

Where one man flourishes, so does another. While Collins has maintained a prominent role in the Jazz rotation this season, at time’s he has struggled to acclimate since joining a new team and learning a new system. Additionally, the Jazz have, at times, struggled to find ways to involve Collins within the flow of the game.

But with Sexton thriving in his increased role, Collins has been able to find his place in the offense.

“We’re looking for opportunities to involve (Collins) as a roller when we can,” Hardy said. “Not every team guards him in drop ... So tonight was a good game for John. Nice to see him catch a little bit of a rhythm.”

The Jazz are hoping to carry over some of that rhythm and solid decision-making as they head to Milwaukee to play the Bucks in the final game of this three-game trip.