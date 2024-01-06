Facebook Twitter
Sunday, January 7, 2024 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3-point attempts couldn’t save BYU from determined Cincinnati in loss

Bearcats hold BYU to 30 points under scoring average as Cougar shooters not named Knell go ice cold

By Dick Harmon Dick Harmon
SHARE 3-point attempts couldn’t save BYU from determined Cincinnati in loss
Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) reacts after being fouled by Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) reacts after being fouled by Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Cincinnati snapped BYU’s 10-game home win streak and popped the Big 12 bubble for the Cougars Saturday night in a 71-60 win.

It was a tough loss for the 12-2, 0-1 Cougars, exposing BYU as a one-trick panicked pony when outside shots didn’t fall.

Literally.

With BYU failing to mount an inside attack, Trevin Knell made nine 3-point buckets. When he sat down for five minutes midway through the second half in a one-point game, Cincinnati rode a hot Day Day Thomas and simply bullied BYU around, racing to a double-digit lead they never gave up.

“We probably started pressing a little bit,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “We got stagnant rather than getting deeper into our possessions. We missed 33 3s. Some of them were fatigued 40-footers.”

BYU went for a stretch of 10 minutes with only two points in the second half.

On the other side, former Utah Valley big man Aziz Bandaogo had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. BYU’s big men scored just three points inside the paint.

As hot as Knell was posting his career night, he left the game when the Cougars needed his help the most. After he made his ninth trey and was hunting down Chase Fischer’s school record 10th, he found himself out of the game.

Knell was on the bench as Cincinnati made a 16-2 run and BYU had no offensive punch. All the chucking up long balls amounted to some ugly brickwork. Players not named Knell went 4 for 31 from beyond the arc. They were rushed and out of sync and will have a sleepless night after this game.

Related

Knell was the only BYU player who could find any rhythm in making 3 point shots. As a team, BYU attempted a school record 46 and made just 13.

This is a BYU team that has four shooters making more than 40% from beyond the arc and 38% from the 3-point line on the season, But on this night, starting point guard Dallin Hall went 2 for 12, Spencer Johnson 0 for 3, Noah Waterman 1 for 9, Jaxon Robinson 1 for 5 and Richie Saunders 0 for 2.

That’s a stinky pasture biscuit performance from distance.

And it was costly for BYU’s start in league play.

Cincinnati exposed how BYU needs a physical presence inside on both ends of the court in Big 12 play.

Pope will certainly talk to his squad in the next 48 hours about rebounding, physicality and improving what he calls his wedge action to grab missed shots. He said the team’s wedge work was the worst of the season in this loss.

The Cougars came into this game as the national leader in rebounding margin. Cincinnati was No. 2. The Bearcats out-rebounded BYU by nine, which showed how physically they went after BYU on the glass and triumphed mostly in the second half.

BYU missed 3s and Cincy grabbed them.

Pope tried to bring back inside power player Fouss Traore, who hadn’t played since Nov. 24th in a win over North Carolina State.

merlin_3012908.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) is defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 23
merlin_3012884.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guards Jaxson Robinson (2) and Dallin Hall (30) defend Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 23
merlin_3012886.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope shouts instructions in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 23
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives on Cincinnati Bearcats forwards Jamille Reynolds (13) and John Newman III (15) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives on Cincinnati Bearcats forwards Jamille Reynolds (13) and John Newman III (15) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 23
merlin_3012888.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) celebrates a 3-pointer against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 23
merlin_3012926.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) reacts to a missed shot against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 23
merlin_3012924.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) competes with Cincinnati Bearcats guard Josh Reed (10) for the ball in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 23
merlin_3012922.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars fans try to distract Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during free throws in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 23
merlin_3012920.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars bench reacts to a 3-pointer against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 23
merlin_3012918.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives on Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 23
merlin_3012916.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drive upcourt against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 23
merlin_3012914.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope complains to the ref in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 23
merlin_3012912.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope shouts instructions in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 23
merlin_3012910.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) hits a 3-pointer against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 23
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dunks over Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dunks over Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 23
merlin_3012904.jpg

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Wes Miller shouts instruction in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 23
merlin_3012902.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars bench react after a 3-pointer by Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 23
merlin_3012900.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) hits a 3-pointer past Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 23
merlin_3012896.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) dribbles between defenders in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 23
merlin_3012894.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) tries to block the shot by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 23
merlin_3012892.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) grabs a rebound in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 23
merlin_3012890.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars fans cheer in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
22 of 23
Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) reacts after being fouled by Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) reacts after being fouled by Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
23 of 23
merlin_3012908.jpg
merlin_3012884.jpg
merlin_3012886.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives on Cincinnati Bearcats forwards Jamille Reynolds (13) and John Newman III (15) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
merlin_3012888.jpg
merlin_3012926.jpg
merlin_3012924.jpg
merlin_3012922.jpg
merlin_3012920.jpg
merlin_3012918.jpg
merlin_3012916.jpg
merlin_3012914.jpg
merlin_3012912.jpg
merlin_3012910.jpg
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dunks over Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.
merlin_3012904.jpg
merlin_3012902.jpg
merlin_3012900.jpg
merlin_3012896.jpg
merlin_3012894.jpg
merlin_3012892.jpg
merlin_3012890.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) reacts after being fouled by Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Cincinnati won 71-60.

Traore was ineffective. It looked like he didn’t have any pop in his legs and he didn’t move like his old self. BYU tried to get to the hoop inside but managed just 12 points in the paint, most of those on pass play layups from Aly Khalifa. 

Thus, the ball chucking.

This was the same kind of outside shooting failure the Cougars experienced in their other loss at Utah when they went 7 of 30 from beyond the arc.

That’s a pattern in two losses.

The Big 12 will throw athleticism, length, speed and physical play at the Cougars and they’ll need to learn how to respond. 

Cincinnati got past and inside BYU’s usually outstanding defense and because of that, they got to the line, outscoring BYU 19-5 from the line.

That’s another factor.

If opponents are going to attack BYU and draw fouls, it disrupts BYU’s plan to run the ball, push the action and score in transition, essentially slowing down the pace the Cougars like to play.  

That’s exactly what the Bearcats did. They weathered BYU’s 10-point early lead and the home court fans and whittled away possession by possession until they controlled the game.

BYU will take to the road now at Baylor on Tuesday. Because the Cougars won’t practice Sunday and Monday is a travel day, experiencing the loss on the court is the main stretch of preparation the Cougars will get before playing again.

Next Up In BYU sports
Analysis: Loss to Cincinnati shows No. 12 BYU Cougars are who we thought they were — 2 months ago
3 keys to Cincinnati’s upset of No. 12 BYU in both teams’ 1st Big 12 game
Puka Nacua is poised to make NFL history. Here’s how he got here
BYU football gets commitment from another transfer quarterback
BYU beats out Utah, UCLA for commitment from Bountiful safety Faletau Satuala
The amazing, surprising rise of Puka Nacua — and the mom who kept the fire burning