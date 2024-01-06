BYU beats out Utah, UCLA for commitment from Bountiful safety Faletau Satuala

Most college football teams around the country basically wrapped up their 2024 recruiting classes last month, but the BYU Cougars on Saturday got a big in-state win.

At the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Bountiful safety Faletau Satuala announced that he has committed to play for the Cougars, choosing them over the Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Satuala had scholarship offers from numerous Power Five schools in various parts of the country before whittling down to his final three.

Utah was long thought to be in the driver’s seat to land Satuala before BYU made a strong charge late.

During the 2023 Utah high school football season, Satuala tallied 67 tackles, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, along with doing a bunch on offense.

Most notably on that side of the ball, he tallied 54 catches for 799 yards with 12 touchdowns.

