BYU football gets commitment from another transfer quarterback

For the second time this week, the BYU Cougars football program got a commitment from a transfer quarterback on Saturday.

This time, it came from former Western Michigan signal caller Treyson Bourguet, who announced his pledge on social media, following Gerry Bohanon’s announcement on Thursday.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Bourguet hails from Tucson, Arizona, and played two seasons at Western Michigan.

In those two seasons, Bourguet tallied 111 completions on 212 pass attempts for 1,314 yards with six touchdowns against two interceptions.

He announced on Nov. 24 that he would be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

The brother of Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet, Treyson Bourguet will join a BYU quarterback room in flux entering the 2024 season following the departure of Kedon Slovis.

There are now a bunch of players on the roster at the position, but no real clear cut option to be the starter, as Bourguet will compete with the likes of transfer Gerry Bohanon, Jake Retzlaff, Cade Fennegan, Nick Billoups, Ryder Burton, recent signee Noah Lugo and walk-on Cody Hagen.

It was a busy Saturday on the recruiting front for BYU, as Bountiful safety Faletau Satuala also announced that he had committed to the Cougars, choosing them over Utah and UCLA.

