Facebook Twitter
Sunday, January 7, 2024 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

Puka Nacua breaks NFL rookie receiving yards and rookie receptions records

The Rams rookie and former BYU star eclipsed the previous record during Los Angeles’ regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Puka Nacua breaks NFL rookie receiving yards and rookie receptions records
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is helped up after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is helped up after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Jed Jacobsoh, Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — In a year where Puka Nacua has set several NFL rookie high marks, the first-year pro broke his biggest record on Sunday during the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Nacua, the fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams, went into the Rams’ game at the San Francisco 49ers needing four receptions and 29 receiving yards to break both NFL rookie single-season records in those categories. 

Turns out, he broke both records on back-to-back plays.

He broke the receiving yards record early in the third quarter, catching a 7-yard pass from Carson Wentz at Levi’s Stadium to surpass the previous record holder — the Houston Oilers’ Bill Groman had 1,473 receiving yards in 1960.

On the next play, he made a 6-yard catch to break the NFL rookie receptions record.

With four catches for 41 yards thus far in the game, he has 105 receptions for 1,486 yards.

Moments after breaking both records, the Fox broadcast caught Nacua giving his mother a hug.

Nacua tied Groman’s record with a 19-yard touchdown catch on the Rams’ opening drive of the game — it was Nacua’s sixth touchdown catch of the season.

The Orem native also had a 9-yard catch over the middle earlier on Los Angeles’ first drive of the game, which put him into sole possession of second all-time in rookie receptions with 102.

His touchdown catch gave him 103, and he tied the NFL rookie receptions record (the Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle had 104 in 2021) with his third reception of the game — the same one that broke the receiving yards record.

Then came the 6-yarder, his fourth catch of the day, to pass Waddle.

On Wednesday, Nacua — the BYU and Orem High product — earned Pro Bowl honors, along with another former Cougar, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

It’s the first time since 2010 that two former BYU players have been named to the Pro Bowl roster in the same season.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In BYU sports
Puka Nacua’s path to the NFL history books
Analysis: Loss to Cincinnati shows No. 12 BYU Cougars are who we thought they were — 2 months ago
3-point attempts couldn’t save BYU from determined Cincinnati in loss
3 keys to Cincinnati’s upset of No. 12 BYU in both teams’ 1st Big 12 game
Puka Nacua is poised to make NFL history. Here’s how he got here
BYU football gets commitment from another transfer quarterback