27 players with Utah ties made the NFL playoffs this season. Here’s the full list

There is another strong contingent of players with Utah ties in the NFL playoffs this season.

As of Sunday night, following the conclusion of the NFL’s final week of the regular season and with this year’s playoff seedings and wild-card matchups set, there were 27 Utah ties on NFL playoff rosters.

Untitled NFL wild-card playoffs schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 2:30 p.m. MST

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 6:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:15 p.m.

Note: The AFC No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens and NFC No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers earned first-round byes.

That is down one from last season and from 34 each of the previous two seasons.

The University of Utah leads the way amongst Utah colleges with eight former players on NFL postseason rosters, followed by BYU at seven. Utah State and Weber State each have three, while Southern Utah and Snow College each have one.

Ten of the 27 played high school football in Utah. East and Stansbury each two former players in the postseason, while Bingham, Desert Hills, Hunter, Olympus, Orem and Timpview each have one.

Of the 27, 22 are on active rosters (five more than last year), four are on practice squads and one is on injured reserve.

Of the 14 teams in the playoffs, 13 have at least one player with a Utah tie, and six have three. The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that does not.

Here’s a look at each of the Utah ties on NFL rosters this year. Players are on a team’s active roster unless otherwise specified:

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams, Associated Press

AFC playoff teams

1. Baltimore Ravens



Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah.

Kyle Van Noy, OLB, BYU.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah.

2. Buffalo Bills



Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah.

Bryan Thompson, WR, Utah (on practice squad).

3. Kansas City Chiefs



Matt Bushman, TE, BYU (on practice squad).

4. Houston Texans



Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High.

5. Cleveland Browns



Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah.

Siaki Ika, DT, East High.

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU.

6. Miami Dolphins



Chris Brooks, RB, BYU.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers



Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah (on practice squad).

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State, Snow College and East High.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts after a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press

NFC playoff teams

1. San Francisco 49ers



Fred Warner, MLB, BYU.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah.

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (on injured reserve).

2. Dallas Cowboys



No players with Utah ties.

3. Detroit Lions



Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State.

5. Philadelphia Eagles



Britain Covey, PR, Utah and Timpview High.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State and Stansbury High.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter High (on practice squad).

6. Los Angeles Rams



Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High.

Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State.

7. Green Bay Packers

