Michigan cornerback Cameron Calhoun transfers to Utah

After a bit of a lull in transfer commitments, things are heating up for the University of Utah as of late.

After a transfer commitment from former UTEP defensive end Kanious Vaughn on Jan. 5, former Michigan cornerback Cameron Calhoun announced his transfer to Utah on social media.

A four-star recruit out of Winton Woods High in Ohio, where he was the school’s all-time interceptions leader (14), Calhoun signed with Michigan. As a freshman this season, Calhoun played in two games, and a total of 13 snaps, for the Wolverines.

The 6-foot, 173-pound Calhoun is the sixth player to transfer to Utah this offseason and the second cornerback, joining Georgia Tech transfer Kenan Johnson.

With starting cornerback JaTravis Broughton transferring to TCU and key contributor Miles Battle declaring for the NFL draft this offseason, plus Kenzel Lawler, Faybian Marks and Jocelyn Malaska hitting the transfer portal, Calhoun gives the Utes some needed depth at the position.