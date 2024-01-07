Former Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton transfers to TCU

After entering the transfer portal in early December, long-time Utah starting cornerback JaTravis Broughton has found a home in the Big 12 Conference.

Broughton announced his transfer to TCU, who the Utes will play this upcoming season in Big 12 action at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

One last ride… TCU BABY🐸🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LRWAldjbce — JaTravis Broughton (@JT4LIFE4EVA) January 7, 2024

In 2023, Broughton started 11 games at cornerback, totaling 36 tackles (one tackle for loss) and two pass breakups, but had a defense-low PFF grade of 46.4. He would have been a candidate for a bounce-back year with his knowledge of Utah’s system and his experience.

Over his career at Utah, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback had 125 tackles (5.5 for loss), an interception, 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Utah has lost Broughton and fellow cornerback Miles Battle, who declared for the NFL draft, this offseason, plus cornerbacks Kenzel Lawler, Faybian Marks and Jocelyn Malaska, who all entered the transfer portal.

Ute coaches have made moves to build the depth of the position back up with transfer additions of Georgia Tech transfer Kenan Johnson, Michigan transfer Cameron Calhoun and high school signees Sammie Hunter, Quimari Shemwell and LaTristan Thompson.