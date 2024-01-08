How is Celine Dion doing? Here’s the latest

It’s been a little over a year since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder stiff person syndrome.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram at the time, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer said that the disorder — which affects only 1 or 2 in 1 million people, per Johns Hopkins Medicine — was interfering with her day-to-day life.

“The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” said Dion, 55, as the Deseret News reported. “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better. I’m working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again.”

At that time, the Grammy Award-winning singer rescheduled her world tour dates for 2024, though those new dates have since been canceled.

Here’s a look at the latest updates on Dion.

How is Celine Dion doing? What is she up to?

In a recent interview with the French outlet 7 Jours, Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, said the singer does not have control of her muscles.

“If you only knew how many calls we receive,” Claudette Dion said in the interview last December, per CBS News. “People tell us they love her and pray for her. She gets so many messages, gifts, blessed crucifixes. She works hard, but she has no control over her muscles.

“Vocal cords are muscles, but so is the heart,” she continued. “That’s what gets to me. Because it’s one in a million case, scientists don’t have that much research on the topic, because it didn’t affect that many people.”

The singer officially canceled her world tour dates last May.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” she said in a statement on her website. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!”

That message is the latest update on Dion’s website, though the singer’s social media presence has remained fairly active with posts and videos highlighting various performances and albums over the years.

Dion — and her music — played an important role in the rom-com “Love Again,” which filmed early on in the pandemic and released last year. It marked Dion’s first feature film and included five new songs from the singer — her first new music since the 2019 album “Courage,” according to her website. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

What is stiff person syndrome?

Stiff person syndrome is a “rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” per the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.

Symptoms include progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by things such as sudden movement and loud noises, the Deseret News previously reported. Sometimes, other symptoms are present, such as double vision or slurred speech.

There is currently no cure for the disorder, but treatment can help minimize symptoms and improve quality of life, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.