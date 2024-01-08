Jazz 132, Bucks 116: Inside the numbers

MILWAUKEE — The Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 132-116 at Fiserv Forum on Monday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen took turns lifting the Jazz when the team needed. Clarkson did a little bit of everything, finishing the night with 21 points to go with six assists, four rebounds and a block, but the bulk of his work came in the first half.

Meanwhile, Markkanen was a little quiet during the first half but was able to get into a bit of a rhythm in the second and help the Jazz close it out.

Worst performance: Milwaukee was shorthanded and not having Damian Lillard or Cam Payne really impacted the depth of the team. The Bucks weren’t able to get a double-digit performance from anyone on the bench, leaving the bulk of the heavy lifting to players who already had a lot on their shoulders.

33: The Jazz led by as many as 33 points on Monday night. Though the Bucks were able to cut that lead to single digits in the third quarter, the Jazz withstood the push.

2-1: Despite this road trip looking like it could be one of the most brutal stretches of the season for the Jazz, with some luck, timing and solid play, they finished it with a winning record of 2-1.

25-11-10: Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double of 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Though triple-doubles seem elusive to Jazz players, there are those around the league that seem to have no problem getting there.

Best of the best: The Jazz shot and incredible 11-of-17 from 3 in the first quarter to spur them to a big lead that helped carry them through the night.

