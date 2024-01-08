High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into final month of 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 high school swimming season is heading into its final month, and here’s a look at the final top 15 high school performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 120 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:51.57 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:56.38 — Estrella Underwood, Murray, Sr. (11/7 at Murray)

1:57.09 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

1:57.56 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (12/16 at Davis)

1:57.94 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:58.01 — Rori Sorensen, Skyline, Fr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

1:58.34 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:59.41 — Sophie Wrona, Olympus, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:59.63 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, Sr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

2:00.17 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2:00.55 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (1/15 at Red Rock Invite)

2:00.63 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2:00.78 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, (11/14 at Skyline)

2:01.19 — Greta Doretto, Olympus, Fr. (11/14 at Wasatch)

2:01.95 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (12/20 at Alpine District)

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



2:10.30 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

2:10.72 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

2:12.41 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2:12.69 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

2:13.65 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (11/21 at Alta)

2:14.10 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (11/4 at Region 8)

2:14.23 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (11/4 at Region 8)

2:14.41 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, So. (12/15 at Olympus)

2:14.91 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Jr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

2:14.97 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

2:14.99 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (11/11 at Nebo Invite)

2:15.65 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

2:16.27 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Sr. (12/15 at Olympus)

2:16.88 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

2:17.16 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville (12/9 at Bonnevill)

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



24.34 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

24.36 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

24.50 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (12/14 at Pleasant Grove)

24.68 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

24.68 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (1/5 at South Davis)

24.79 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

24.89 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (12/20 at Alpine District)

24.93 — Brooklyn Richter, Murray, Fr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

25.03 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (12/14 at Wasatch)

25.15 — Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

25.17 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

25.26 — Breeze Ohlson, Herriman, Sr. (12/1 at Jordan District)

25.31 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

25.33 — Alanna Holzer, Wood Cross, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

25.34 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Sr. (11/14 at Wasatch)

Note: State record is 23.14 by Olympus’ Madison Parker in 2023.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



55.70 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

57.00 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

58.69 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

59.67 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (11/9 at Salem Hills)

59.76 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/15 at Olympus)

59.93 — Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, So. (12/19 at Cottonowood)

59.94 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite

59.98 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

1:00.16 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, Sr. (12/16 at Davis District)

1:00.28 — Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:00.62 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:00.64 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Sr. (11/14 at Wasatch)

1:00.83 — Reece Andrews, Wasatch, So. (12/8 at Wasatch)

1:00.89 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (11/4 at Region 8)

1:01.42 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (12/14 at Wasatch)

Note: Note: State record 54.61 by Skyline’s Lillian Moore in 2014.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



51.45 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

54.96 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

54.20 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

54.44 — Maisey Preece, Payson, Fr. (1/5 at Red Rock)

54.57 — Brooklyn Richter, Murray, Fr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

54.87 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (11/14 at Wasatch)

55.01 — Sophie Wrona, Olympus, Fr. (12/15 at Olympus)

55.16 — Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, Fr. (12/16 at Davis)

55.27 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (11/15 at Volunteer’s Meet)

55.24 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (12/20 at Alpine District)

55.29 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

55.33 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (11/21 at Alta)

55.50 — Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/16 at Cottonwood)

55.62 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

55.65 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/8 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 49.96 by Olympus’ Madison Parker in 2023.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



5:10.59 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

5:11.73 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

5:13.37 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (1/5 at South Davis)

5:15.55 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (11/14 at Skyline)

5:17.05 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

5:18.09 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/12 at Olympus)

5:18.17 — Rori Sorensen, Skyline, Fr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

5:19.46 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, Sr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

5:19.72 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

5:20.58 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, So. (12/15 at Olympus)

5:26.00 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, (11/18 at Bingham)

5:26.30 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

5:26.86 — Macie Poulson, Springville, So. (11/16 at Timpview)

5:26.94 — Laura Rigby, Ridgeline, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

5:27.50 — Andalyn Duke, Wasatch, Sr. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

Note: State record is 4:55.28 by Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in 2022.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



56.85 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

57.14 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (12/8 at Wasatch)

57.73 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

59.52 — Ava Glissmeyer, Wood Cross, (12/16 at Davis District)

59.72 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (12/16 at Davis District)

1:00.24 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (11/11 at Nebo Invite)

1:00.38 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, So. (11/14 at Wasatch)

1:00.44 — Hannah Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (11/4 at Region 8)

1:00.45 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/21 at Lone Peak)

1:00.64 — Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:01.11 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:01.43 — Felicia Shi, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:01.45 — Elsie Crowell, Farmington, Fr. (12/16 at Davis District)

1:01.67 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

1:01.68 — Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, So. (12/19 at Granite District)

Note: State record is 53.45 by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White in 2016.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:03.96 — Pinar Dönmez, Latyon Christian, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:07.29 — Anya Clark, Skyridge, Sr. (12/8 at Riverton)

1:07.79 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (11/7 at Highland)

1:08.42 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:08.45 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:08.63 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:08.98 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:09.38 — Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, Jr. (11/4 at Box Elder)

1:09.46 — Grace Cannon, Wasatch, So. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

1:09.65 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Jr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

1:09.95 — Sofie Anders, Alta, So. (11/9 at 2023.11.09 Olympus)

1:10.49 — Kasenya Keller, Wasatch, Fr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

1:11.91 — Addi Zobrist, Lehi, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:12.14 — Paige Hicken, Wasatch, Fr. (11/14 at Wasatch)

1:12.19 — Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, Sr. (12/8 at Brighton)

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:43.17 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/12 at Olympus)

1:44.28 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:44.32 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:44.62 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Sr. (12/15 at Olympus)

1:45.07 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Sr. (12/8 at Riverton)

1:45.23 — Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:45.59 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (11/9 at Olympus)

1:45.79 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

1:48.81 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:45.84 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:46.09 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (11/10 at Brighton)

1:47.02 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Sr. (11/16 at Timpview)

1:47.28 — Garrett Barker, Davis, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:47.39 — Collin De la Garza, Olympus, Sr. ((12/19 at Granite District)

1:47.40 — Lincoln Hymas, Bingham, Jr. (12/8 at Judge)

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:50.40 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:56.29 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (11/3 at Region 13)

1:57.22 — William de la Garza, Olympus, Sr. (1/5 at Hillcrest)

1:57.46 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

1:58.06 — Zach Richter, Murray, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:58.11 — Owen Hartman, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:58.27 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:59.21 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr. (12/15 at Olympus)

1:59.21 — Robert Barton, Jordan, Sr. (11/3 at Alta)

1:59.29 — Chase Johnson, Skyline (12/19 at Granite District)

1:59.30 — Justin Chamberlain, Wood Cross, Jr. (12/16 at District District)

1:59.95 — Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

2:00.01 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

2:00.70 — Andrei Lengler, Copper Hills, Jr. (12/20 at Copper Hills)

2:00.97 — Josh Smith, Alta, Sr. (11/9 at Olympus)

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



21.03 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

21.47 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (11/14 at Wasatch)

21.56 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Sr. (12/16 at Davis District)

21.57 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

21.61 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Jr. (12/16 at Davis District)

21.67 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

21.85 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (12/16 at Hurricane)

21.89 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

21.94 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

21.98 — Sam Williams, Roy, Sr. (12/9 at Roy)

21.99 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

22.20 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Sr. (12/8 at Riverton)

22.28 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

22.29 — Boston Bennett, Union, Sr. (11/17 at Uintah)

22.29 — Zach Richter, Murray, Sr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

Note: State record is 20.53 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



50.51 — William De la Garza, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

50.79 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

50.86 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (12/16 at Hurricane)

51.48 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

51.77 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

52.57 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Sr. (12/16 at Davis District)

52.65 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

52.89 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (1/3 at Ben Lomond)

53.02 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (12/18 at Wasatch)

53.04 — Josh Smith, Alta, Sr. (11/9 at Olympus)

53.13 — Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, Jr. (12/8 at Judge)

53.18 — Robert Barton, Jordan, Sr. (11/3 at Alta)

53.19 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

53.47 — Koen Smith, Brighton, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

53.52 — Conner Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



46.00 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

46.72 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (11/14 at Wasatch)

47.80 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (12/16 at Hurricane)

47.09 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

47.84 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Sr. (12/8 at Riverton)

47.94 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

47.98 — Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

48.30 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

48.43 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (1/5 at Hillcrest)

48.47 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (11/3 at Brighton)

48.69 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Jr. (11/14 at Wasatch)

48.71 — Peter Gibbons, Sky View, Sr. (12/12 at Sky View)

48.79 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

48.81 — Issac Hale, Viewmont, Jr. (12/16 at Davis District)

48.87 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

Note: State record is 45.13 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



4:43.41 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

4:44.68 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

4:46.10 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Sr. (11/11 at Nebo Invite)

4:49.76 — William De la garza, Olympus, Sr. (12/15 at Olympus)

4:50.66 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (1/5 at Hillcrest)

4:51.41 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Sr. (11/9 at Olympus)

4:52.04 — Keegan Elgie, Park City, (1/4 at Park City)

4:53.24 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (12/8 at Brighton)

4:53.57 — Robert Barton, Jordan, Sr. (1/4 at Park City)

4:53.77 — Weston Stewart, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

4:54.30 — Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, So. (12/19 at Granite District)

4:55.94 — Nate Moir, Skyridge, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

4:56.54 — Sam Petersen, American Fork, Fr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

4:56.86 — Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, So. (12/16 at Davis District)

4:56.91 — David Leon-Moreno, Dixie, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



50.64 — William De la Garza, Olympus, Sr. (11/14 at Wasatch)

51.05 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

51.13 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/12 at Olympus)

51.24 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, Sr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

51.77 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

51.93 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (12/12 at Olympus)

52.87 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr. (12/7 at Skyline)

52.96 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (12/15 at Ogden)

53.19 — Corbin Lawes, Hunter, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

53.85 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Jr. (12/16 at Davis District)

54.23 — Conner Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

54.40 — Benji Gillespie, Judge, Sr. (12/8 at Judge)

54.51 — Lincoln Burr, Skyridge, Sr. (12/8 at Riverton)

54.82 — Owen Hartman, Olympus, Sr. (12/15 at Olympus)

55.18 — Davis Miller, American Fork, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



58.10 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite DIstrict)

58.17 — Owen Hartman, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

58.33 — Justin Chamberlain, Wood Cross, Jr. (12/16 at Davis District)

59.10 — Yunpeng Tao, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

59.37 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr. (12/15 at Olympus)

1:00.29 — Zach Richter, Murray, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:00.33 — Nate Moir, Skyridge, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:00.45 — Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:00.66 — Wade Ogden, Skyridge, Sr. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

1:00.71 — Nick Oman, Springville, Sr. (12/8 at Judge)

1:00.92 — Benjamin Eberly, Taylorsville, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:01.22 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

1:01.22 — Ludwig Ibarra, Orem, Sr. (12/20 at Alpine District)

1:01.34 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:01.40 — Connor Clark, Skyridge, So. (11/3 at Fernley Invite)

Note: State record is 55.29 by Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken in 2022.