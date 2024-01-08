High school wrestling: Matchups for 24th annual All-Star Duals

The top boys and girls high school wrestlers in the state will converge at UVU on Tuesday for the 24th annual Ross Brunson All-Star Duals. The event begins at 5:45 p.m. with a total of 116 invited wrestlers participating on three mats.

The 60 boys wrestlers are divided on to four teams (6A-5A, 4A-3A, 2A-1A and a wild-card team), while the 56 girls wrestlers are divided into similar four teams.

One of the top boys matches is at 285 pounds, where Woods Cross senior Cash Henderson will clash with South Summit’s Travyn Boger. Henderson is a two-time state champion, and Boger won the state title as a freshman a year ago.

The showcase girls match will be at 235 pounds, where Murray senior Cheyenne Ruiz will battle Westlake junior Keilikki Rarick. Ruiz is a three-time state champion, while Rarick is a two-time state champ.

Rarick beat Ruiz in their prior meeting this season at the Christmas Clash at the Real Salt Lake Academy.

Listed below is an order of the matches on all three mats.

Mat 1 (North)

Girls 100 — Elizabeth Cox (Enterprise) vs. Kinlee Brandley (Fremont)

Girls 100 — Kenna McCauley (Uintah) vs. Kristina Kent (Davis)

Girls 110 — Lindsey Hansen (Tooele) vs. Breann Ivie (Duchesne)

Girls 115 — Bella Butterfield (Riverton) vs. Rachel Camacho (ALA)

Girls 120 — Aleena Navarrete (Weber) vs. Makenzi McCoy (Mountain View)

Girls 105 — Macie Anderson (Herriman) vs. Payton Gines (Syracuse)

Girls 120 — Alex Ramirez (Enterprise) vs. Jakailei Lujan (Uintah)

Girls 125 — Nadia Thomas (Skyridge) vs. Quinci Siddoway (Rich)

Girls 130 — Amilla Shinkle (Rich) vs. Mikalah Whitehouse (Northridge)

Girls 130 — Evie Davidson (Union) vs. Isla Baeza (Mountain View)

Girls 135 — Bret Weston (Rich) vs. Noa Omessi (Park City)

Girls 140 — Samantha Reynolds (Juab) vs. Taya Crookston (Ridgeline)

Girls 140 — Rhya Balmforth (Cedar Valley) vs. Lucy Harris (Desert Hills)

Girls 145 — Addyson Vidal (Jordan) vs. Lily Pomeroy (Pineview)

Girls 155 — Nina Hillier (Rich) vs. Hailey Broderick (Grantsville)

Girls 155 — Madison Sherman (Skyridge) vs. Katie Law (Herriman)

Girls 170 — Eve Allsup (Bear River) vs. Madilyn Shuck (Alta)

Girls 190 — Abby Woods (Duchesne) vs. Brooke Keller (Mountain Crest)

Girls 235 — Ina Slivers (Enterprise) vs. Angie Aguilar (Stansbury)

Girls 125 — Brooklyn Pace (Copper Hills) vs. Skyley Hanna (Juan Diego)

Girls 190 — Aurellia Ramos (Maple Mountain) vs. Jocelyn Hepler (Salem Hills)

Mat 2 (Center)

Boys 132 — Dillon Ivie (Altamont) vs. Austin Ellis (Davis)

Boys 120 — Mason Carlson (Syracuse) vs. Karson Shelley (Spanish Fork)

Boys 126 — Michael Alexander (Uintah) vs. Israel Borge (Westlake)

Boys 190 — Trevyn Gates (Pleasant Grove) vs. Landen Shurtleff (Payson)

Girls 235 — Keilikki Nau Rarick (Westlake) vs. Cheyenne Ruiz (Murray)

Girls 115 — Eliza Zimmerman (Hillcrest) vs. Julia Kay (Canyon View)

Boys 138 — Russell Evans (Beaver) vs. Jason Worthley (Fremont)

Boys 150 — Tucker Roybal (Union) vs. Josh Fish (Westlake)

Boys 138 — Austin Paris (Grand County) vs. Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge)

Boys 285 — Cash Henderson (Woods Cross) vs. Trayvn Boger (South Summit)

Boys 144 — Sam Rasmussen (Millard) vs. Tege Kelley (American Fork)

Girls 135 — Celeste Detoles (Westlake) vs. Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon)

Boys 157 — Brayden Robison (Westlake) vs. Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove)

Girls 105 — Sadie Rhoades (Uintah) vs. Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest)

Boys 165 — Logan Hancey (Fremont) vs. Ben Smith (South Summit)

Girls 170 — Hotaia Valeti (Springville) vs. Meletilini Matakaiongo (Canyon View)

Boys 215 — Cayaen Smith (Pleasant Grove) vs. Dallin Sweat (Manti)

Girls 145 — Nya Jolley (Rich) vs. Avery Winterton (Salem Hills)

Girls 110 — Keagan Grange (Ridgeline) vs. Emily Ball (Syracuse)

Mat 3 (South)

Boys 106 — Max Mckinlay (North Sevier) vs. James Rollins (Mountain Crest)

Boys 113 — Chad Yellow (San Juan) vs. Monty Christiansen (Emery)

Boys 113 — Kaleb Blackner (Roy) vs. Krew King (North Sanpete)

Boys 120 — Kolter Kelly (Millard) vs. Bryce Pulver (South Summit)

Boys 106 — Ethan Sharp (Uintah) vs. Perry Fowler (Syracuse)

Boys 126 — Dak Eldredge (Millard) vs. Ben Kohler (Wasatch)

Boys 132 — Hudson Palmer (Farmington) vs. Glade Harman (Mountain View)

Boys 132 — Hayden Park (Juab) vs. Jace Lemons (Layton)

Boys 175 — Banks Love (Bingham) vs. Bridger Thalman (Mountain Crest)

Boys 144 — Noah Bull (Layton) vs. Lincoln Lofthouse (Mountain Crest)

Boys 150 — Colton Barnes (Milford) vs. Brody Rhoades (Uintah)

Boys 157 — Jacob Marshall (Panguitch) vs. Brandon Ploehn (Stansbury)

Boys 165 — Morgan Tingey (Millard) vs. Quayde Beck (Payson)

Boys 175 — Kaden Turner (Millard) vs. Kaden Bennie (Layton)

Boys 190 — Emilio Jackson (Millard) vs. Tevita Valeti (Springville)

Boys 220 — Kutler Matheson (Beaver) vs. Marc Richardson (Canyon View)

Boys 285 — Taylor Black (San Juan) vs. Austin McNaughtan (Wasatch)

