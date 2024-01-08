The top Latter-day Saint college football prospect talks upcoming church mission

Idaho native Gatlin Bair has multiple big events coming up over the next few weeks.

Bair, a consensus top 40 college football prospect in the entire nation in the Class of 2024, is one of just a few top players who has yet to sign with a school, something he is expected to do in early February.

In addition to that, Bair will begin serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dallas, Texas, in February.

Earlier this week, a story by On3’s EJ Holland delved into what Bair’s life will be like as he puts his football career on hold to be a missionary.

“It’s such a huge benefit for my whole life,” Bair told Holland. “I feel like I’m going to be blessed for doing it. I’ve seen the blessings my older brothers have received for doing it. ... I feel like there are zero regrets. Obviously, my faith is very important to me. The biggest thing is the impact you have on other peoples’ lives. The gospel you share and the service you do can really change someone’s life.”

Being a football player, Bair said he was excited when he got called to Texas, since the sport is such a big part of the culture there.

“With my background in football and how seriously people take it there, I feel like I can really connect with people there,” Bair said. “I think it’s going to be a really good experience. The other part about Texas is that it’s the high school football (capital) of the world. I’m going to have access to weight rooms and football fields.”

As for how he sees himself in two years when he has returned from his mission, Bair told Holland, “I think I’ll have a different perspective on the world and other peoples’ lives. I think I’ll be a more disciplined and more mature version of myself.”

Bair originally committed to play for in-state Boise State but decommitted in December after head coach Andy Avalos was fired and is now considering national champion Michigan and Oregon.