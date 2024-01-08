Fratelli Beretta USA is recalling roughly 11,100 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat over risk of salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall report from the Food Safety and Inspection Service said the problem was discovered when a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for salmonella.

The charcuterie meat in question was sold at Sam’s Club stores and has a production date of Oct. 20, 2023.

The agency has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners to determine the extent of the outbreak, which has so far sickened people in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

As of Friday, there were 24 reported illnesses and five hospitalizations. The USDA reported that is likely a significant undercount, since most people who are infected will not require medical care and the source of symptoms will not be investigated.

The ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler is an 18-ounce tray package labeled “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and “BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24.” The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-ounce packages. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” printed with the lot and date codes.

The CDC says most people who are infected with salmonella have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, starting anywhere from six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria. Most people recover within four to seven days without medical interventions. But children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems are among those most likely to become severely ill and need medical attention.

CDC advises people to call a health care provider immediately if they experience severe salmonella symptoms:



Diarrhea and fever higher than 102°F or diarrhea that is bloody or lasts more than three days without tapering.

So much vomiting that liquids won’t stay down.

Signs of dehydration, which include not urinating much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up.

The advisory warns people should check their refrigerators and under no circumstance eat the product, which should be tossed out or returned to the place where it was purchased.