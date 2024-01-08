Facebook Twitter
Monday, January 8, 2024 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

What Fred Warner told Puka Nacua after Sunday’s Rams-49ers showdown

The pair of BYU products have long enjoyed a friendship and were both selected to the Pro Bowl last week

By Jackson Payne
SHARE What Fred Warner told Puka Nacua after Sunday’s Rams-49ers showdown
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, left, talks with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua after an NFL game on Jan. 7, 2024.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, left, talks with Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The two NFL stars played their college football at BYU.

Jed Jacobsohn. Associated Press

They may be NFC West rivals, but Fred Warner and Puka Nacua will always share a BYU brotherhood.

The pair of former Cougars met up at midfield following Sunday’s matchup between their teams, embracing each other and sharing some lighthearted laughs.

Nacua had just broken the league’s rookie receiving record despite Warner’s 49ers making the pursuit for history much more dramatic by aggressively double-teaming the young pass-catcher throughout the afternoon.

Related

Warner playfully ribbed Nacua about the effort to contain him.

The All-Pro linebacker joked about Nacua needing one more yard for the record following a 19-yard touchdown grab, saying he’d have to “earn that” and telling his defensive teammates to “double him, double him.”

The two Pro Bowl selections have known each other for years, with Warner having been teammates with Nacua’s older brother Kai at BYU and in San Francisco.

“Yeah, (I’m) really happy for Puka,” Warner said in video shared by 49ers on NBCS on Jan. 3. “The dude has just been dialed in. I played with his older brother (Kai Nacua) but Puka is special, like the mindset he has I think is what has allowed him to play as well as he has as a rookie. Obviously, the talent and the ability’s there, but the mindset from Day 1 of talking to this kid — he’s made of the right stuff, so I’m not surprised by what he’s been doing.”

Related

Nacua finished his rookie campaign with 105 catches for 1,486 yards, the most ever for a first-year receiver.

Warner, meanwhile, posted 132 tackles with four forced fumbles and four interceptions in the 2023-24 regular season.

Both former Cougars are favored for All-Pro consideration.

Nacua’s Los Angeles Rams may have prevailed Sunday against the 49ers, but the rival squads may have another chance to face off again in the postseason.

San Francisco earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, giving the team a first-round bye. The No. 6 seed Rams will take on Detroit this Sunday, and a win over the Detroit Lions coupled with a Green Bay Packers loss would pit Warner and Nacua against each other in the divisional round.

Next Up In BYU sports
27 players with Utah ties made the NFL playoffs this season. Here’s the full list
Why Jamaal Williams’ lone touchdown of the season was controversial
Cougars have precious little time to prepare for No. 18 Baylor on Tuesday
Puka Nacua’s path to the NFL history books
Puka Nacua made history, then thanked his teammates and family
Analysis: Loss to Cincinnati shows No. 12 BYU Cougars are who we thought they were — 2 months ago