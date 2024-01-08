Puka Nacua wasn’t the only player tied to Utah who set a record Sunday. Former University of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid broke a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills’ franchise record.

Kincaid surpassed Pete Metzelaars’ record for most receptions by a tight end in a season (68), making it to 73 total receptions, according to the Bills.

Metzelaars set the record as an 11-year veteran in the NFL, and no tight end came within 10 receptions of breaking it until this season, according to the Niagara Gazette.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Metzelaars told the Gazette he was “cheering for (Kincaid) to break my record a little bit.”

Kincaid’s seven receptions for 84 yards on eight targets helped the Bills win the AFC East for the fourth consecutive year and locked the team into the AFC’s second seed.

Who holds the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end?

The former Ute fell short of the NFL’s record for most receptions by a rookie tight end but the record was broken this season.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions’ Sam LaPorta broke the record by recording his 82nd reception of the season before leaving the game with an injury, ESPN reported. The record previously belonged to Keith Jackson, who set it in 1988.

Kincaid finished with the fourth-most, according to Statmuse.

What records has Dalton Kincaid broken?

The most receptions by a Bills tight end isn’t the only franchise record Kincaid broke this season.

On Dec. 31 against the Cowboys, he snapped the record for most receptions by a Bills rookie, which Sammy Watkins set in 2014 with 65, according to the Bills PR. Kincaid finished that game with 87 yards — his most of the season — on four receptions.

His back-to-back games with 80-plus yards over the final two weeks of the season makes him the third Bills tight end to ever do so, per the Bills’ stat crew chief Mike Haim.

Kincaid is also one of four tight ends since 1960 — along with Sam LaPorta, Keith Jackson and Jeremy Shockey — to have over 70 receptions in their rookie season, per the Bills PR.

The Bills will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. MST in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

Who is Dalton Kincaid?

Kincaid was drafted by the Bills with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He finished his rookie regular season with 73 receptions, 673 yards and two touchdowns, according to ESPN.

He started his collegiate career at the University of San Diego before transferring to the University of Utah, where he played for three seasons.

Kincaid finished his Utah career as the “active career leader among tight ends in the FBS with 2,484 receiving yards and 35 receiving touchdowns,” according to the Utes.