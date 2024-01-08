This dog act recently won ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Now, it’s competing for another win

It’s been just a few months since Adrian Stoica and his dog, Hurricane, claimed the “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 win with their unique act.

During his run on the show last season, Stoica won over all of the judges with his comedic routines — leading “AGT” judge Howie Mandel to call it his favorite dog act of all time, the Deseret News previously reported.

The act ultimately took home the $1 million prize and a headlining slot in Las Vegas. But now, Stoica and Hurricane are competing for another “AGT” victory.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane compete on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

In a new “AGT” spinoff, titled “Fantasy League,” the show’s four judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel — each draft their dream team that consists of 10 acts from “AGT” over the years. Stoica and Hurricane landed on Cowell’s team.

In their “Fantasy League” debut, Stoica and Hurricane perform a routine where Hurricane — rather forcefully — encourages Stoica to exercise. When Hurricane sends Stoica to bed after a workout, he goes to the couch and enjoys a doughnut for himself.

“We’ve seen a lot of animal acts, we’ve seen a lot of dog acts, we’ve never seen one like Hurricane, where it seems like Hurricane has trained you,” Mandel said in an early release video shared on the “AGT” YouTube channel.

“You are such a dynamic duo,” Klum added. “It’s just really incredible what you do.”

Stoica and Hurricane will appear on Monday night’s episode. Five acts from the episode will move forward in the competition and compete in the semifinals.

Looking back at Adrian Stoica and Hurricane on ‘AGT’ Season 18

When he took the “AGT” stage for the first time, Stoica told the show’s judges that he was going to “play with his dog.” What unfolded was a comedic routine of Stoica waking up in the morning and trying to get ready for the day with his dog, Hurricane, aiding — and sometimes interfering — along the way, the Deseret News previously reported.

For the semifinal appearance, Stoica and Hurricane performed a routine where Stoica attempts to do garden work — a comedic bit that led the judges to proclaim that the act is “Vegas ready,” per the entertainment site Gold Derby. Stoica and Hurricane’s act during the finals, set to Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” showed Hurricane helping Stoica prep for a date with Vergara.

“That is natural love,” Klum said after the performance. “Hurricane is adorable, the smartest dong I’ve ever seen. This whole thing was adorable.”

According to his “AGT” bio, Stoica has been performing with Hurricane for roughly eight years. The act previously reached the semifinals of “Italia’s Got Talent” in 2017 and participated in “Romania’s Got Talent” in 2018 and 2022.