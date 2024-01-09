High school girls wrestling: Best of the best faced off at All-Star Dual

The best of the best faced each other, as several of the best wrestlers in the state congregated at UVU to participate in the Ross Brunson All-Star Dual. Out of the 28 girls wrestling matches, 17 of those ended in a pin.

First up was the 235-pound weight class. This match featured a rematch between Keilikki Rarick and Cheyenne Ruiz.

Very similar to their first matchup against each other, Ruiz got off to a fast start, only to see Rarick surprise her with a pin and win their match.

“I knew it was going to be a good match. I was little nervous at first but I think I was just psyching myself out,” said Rarick.

In their first matchup, Ruiz went up 7-0 before Rarick won with the pin. This time around, Rarick didn’t wait as long and got the pin with Ruiz up 4-0 at the beginning of the second period.

“I knew she would get ahead at first. I was just trying to stay calm and stay back, waiting for my opportunity,” added Rarick.

In the girls 115 weight class, Julia Key kept her undefeated season intact, cruising to a 9-2 victory over Eliza Zimmerman.

“I was just feeling where she was going. I was paying attention to what she was doing and then I just countered with my own stuff,” said Kay.

Participating in the event every year for the last 8 years, Kay has seen the sport grow in many ways and is especially happy to see the spotlight and recognition that girls wrestling has begun to get over the last several years.

“This sport has grown so much, especially for the girls. I remember in seventh and eighth grade I would be wrestling boys. I went to state last year and I was able to wrestle girls and it is just awesome to see the girls get the recognition and support as well,” added Kay.

It was a tight match throughout in the 105-pound weight class, with Sadie Rhoades eventually getting the best of Eva Zimmerman and coming out victorious 4-3.

Zimmerman led 2-0 after the first, with Rhoades taking the lead 4-3 after the second, a lead she would never relinquish.

“I think it went good. It was a tough match, really close. I think I got in my head a little bit, I was worried,” said Rhoades.

The thing that motivates and pushes Rhoades the most is the same goal that many of the wrestlers have, which is to be a state champion. So far it’s mission accomplished.

“I didn’t want to lose. My goal is to be an undefeated state champ and it’s going pretty good so far. What drives me is the fact that I don’t like losing and don’t want to have everyone be disappointed in me,” said Rhoades.

One of the last girls matches of the night was between standout wrestler Celeste Detoles, who is undefeated in her season, and Nia Hagler. Hagler started out strong and was able to stick with Detoles for the first two periods. Detoles, however, was able to focus and pull away with a 14-4 victory.

“I felt really good just starting off. I wanted to feel her out and just put a good score in which I did. She was able to get a few good moves in on me as well, get a takedown on me and overall it was a very good match,” said Detoles.

In her fifth year participating in this all-star event, Detoles has loved the opportunity the event provides and can’t wait to keep coming back in the future.

“I love to see the energy that this tournament brings. I’ve been participating in it for 5 years and I love to see all the good wrestlers and have the opportunity to go against really good people.”

Individual results

100 — Kinlee Brandley (Fremont) def. Elizabeth Cox (Enterprise), fall 1:30

100 — Kristina Kent (Davis) def. Kenna McCauley (Uintah), fall 2:46

105 — Payton Gines (Syracuse) def. Macie Anderson (Herriman), 11-2

105 — Sadie Rhoades (Uintah) def. Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest), 4-3

110 — Lindsey Hansen (Tooele) def. Breann Ivie (Duchesne), 12-5

110 — Keagan Grange (Ridgeline) def. Emily Ball (Syracuse), fall 3:41

115 — Rachel Camacho (ALA) def. Bella Butterfield (Riverton), fall 0:48

115 — Julia Kay (Canyon View) def. Eliza Zimmerman (Hillcrest), 9-2

120 — Aleena Navarrete (Weber) def. Makenzi McCoy (Mountain View), fall 1:53

120 — Alex Ramirez (Enterprise) def. Jakailei Lujan (Uintah), fall 3:50

125 — Brooklyn Pace (Copper Hills) def. Skyley Hanna (Juan Diego), fall 3:34

125 — Nadia Thomas (Skyridge) def. Quinci Siddoway (Rich), fall 1:01

130 — Mikalah Whitehouse (Northridge) def. Amilla Shinkle (Rich), 20-5

130 — Isla Baeza (Mountain View) def. Evie Davidson (Union), 8-7

135 — Ariana Jones (Duchesne) def. Noa Omessi (Park City), fall 0:49

135 — Celeste Detoles (Westlake) def. Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon), 14-4

140 — Taya Crookston (Ridgeline) def. Samantha Reynolds (Juab), fall 3:36

140 — Rhya Balmforth (Cedar Valley) def. Lucy Harris (Desert Hills), 11-9

145 — Lily Pomeroy (Pine View) def. Addyson Vidal (Jordan), 8-2

145 — Nya Jolley (Rich) def. Avery Winterton (Salem Hills), 10-2

155 — Hailey Broderick (Grantsville) def. Nina Hillier (Rich), fall 3:47

155 — Katie Law (Herriman) def. Madison Sherman (Skyridge), 10-4

170 — Madilyn Shuck (Alta) def. Eve Allsup (Bear River), fall 1:58

170 — Hotaia Valeti (Springville) vs. Meletilini Matakaiongo (Canyon View), fall 4:17

190 — Brooke Keller (Mountain Crest) def. Abby Woods (Duchesne), fall 0:22

190 — Aurellia Ramos (Maple Mountain) def. Jocelyn Hepler (Salem Hills), fall 1:39

235 — Angie Aguilar (Stansbury) def. Ina Slivers (Enterprise), fall 0:50

235 — Keilikki Nau Rarick (Westlake) def. Cheyenne Ruiz (Murray), fall, 2:37

