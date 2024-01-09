High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 6

Brighton narrowly prevailed over West, 54-51, in a closely contested Region 6 game. Leading the way for the Bengals (11-3) were Olivia Stephens and Sophie Nielsen who both tallied 16 points, with Nielsen sinking three 3-pointers while Stephens knocked down two. Despite a strong rally by the Panthers (7-4) in the third and fourth quarters, led by Kylee Falatea with 13 points and Kaydence Falatea adding another 11 points, three from beyond the arc, West fell just short of overcoming Brighton’s initial lead.

Skyline defeated East 70-54 in a Region 6 game Tuesday, led by a standout performance from Cami Groberg who scored 29 points, including three 3-pointers. Chloe Quinn added 15 points and Leelu Bare contributed 13 for the Eagles (3-10). Olivia Tausinga led the effort for the Leopards (4-9) recording 22 points, but East was unable to catch up after Skyline’s strong first half.

Region 7

The Salem Hills Skyhawks (9-4) claimed a home victory over the Timpview Thunderbirds (10-3), 45-37. Reagan Beck took the spotlight for the Skyhawks with a leading 10 points, while Brooke Warren and Brianna Frampton scored 8 and 6 points respectively. The Thunderbirds saw strong performances from Lina Ballin, who scored 14 points, and Jenay Namulauti and Livia Eyre, both of whom added 9 points, including one 3-pointer each.

The Spanish Fork Dons (8-5) secured a victory over Springville Red Devils (3-10) with a final score of 38-30. Kamberlynn Starley, Olivia Roberts, and Gracyn Cook each contributed 8 points to the Dons’ triumph, making substantial difference in the third quarter where the Dons piled on 15 points. For the Red Devils, Brynlee Johnson took the lead with 10 points, followed by Millie Thompson and Natalie Florence both adding 8 points, including two each from beyond the arc.

In a decisive showing, the Cedar Valley Aviators (10-4) outpaced the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (10-3), posting a final score of 57-45. Presley Whiting led the charge for the Aviators, recording 22 points with four 3-pointers, supported by Ellie Larson who tallied 13 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Golden Eagles, Rachel Messick and Shay Brown stood out, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively, with Messick also securing 6 rebounds.

Region 8

The Payson Lions (5-7) roared to a remarkable 64-15 victory against the Orem Tigers (2-9). The Lions’ Cheznie Roundy outpaced rivals with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, backed by Oaklie Jackman and Quincy Mathews who tallied 11 and 10 points respectively. For the Tigers, Anna Thayer managed the highest score with 6 points.

The Mountain View Bruins (3-9) beat the Uintah Utes (3-10) in a 42-28 victory. Kimberlee Brown lead the scoring for the Bruins with 11 points, followed by Jaycee Carlson who scored 10 points, including one 3-pointer. Despite a commendable effort from Uintah’s McKenzie White, who scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers, it was not enough to steer the Utes to victory over the Bruins.

The Provo Bulldogs (4-10) secured a substantial 58-32 win over the Timpanogos Timberwolves (3-9). Izabelle Moyes spearheaded the Bulldogs’ offense with 13 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jocelyn Snyder added 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite the Timberwolves’ efforts, led by Ella Maddox and Georgia King, each with 9 points, and Alex Thorup adding 7 points, including two 3-pointers, they could not close the gap initiated by the Bulldogs’ strong first half.

Region 9

In a tightly contested game, the Cedar City Reds (11-2) edged out the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (4-9) with a score of 47-42. Gabby Gomez led the scoring for the Reds with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Kiara Hansen also played a key role, contributing 14 points to Cedar City’s winning total. On the Mustangs’ side, Summer Adams put up 10 points, making three 3-pointers. Despite a 21-point second quarter for Crimson Cliffs, the balanced scoring from Cedar City proved vital for the victory.

It was a high-scoring thriller that ended in overtime as the Hurricane Tigers (7-6) topped the Desert Hills Thunder (4-7) with a final score of 68-58. Whitney Esplin was instrumental for the Tigers, scoring 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Ana Larsen added 13 points, including two 3-pointers, while Addison Crandall and Abbigail Stout each contributed 11 and 10 points respectively. Despite a stellar performance from Jenna Brown, who scored 19 points, including a 3-pointer, and Ashtin Hansen who added another 17 points, the Thunder could not outpace the Tigers’ balanced scoring effort.

Region 10

Jordan triumphed over Hillcrest 55-33, with contributions from players across the board. Tess Joseph, Sara Newman and Kenzie Colunga all hit double figures, with Joseph leading the Beetdiggers (5-9) with 13 points and Newman knocking down three 3-pointers. For Hillcrest (0-13), Addison Back recorded 12 points, but her efforts weren’t enough to stem the tide as Jordan established a commanding lead with 18 points in the first quarter.

Region 12

The Carbon Dinos (10-4) dominated the game against the Manti Templars (5-8), with a commanding final score of 73-44. Carbon’s performance was buoyed by spectacular showings from Madi Orth and Amiah Timothy, who scored 23 and 20 points respectively. Orth scored one 3-pointer, had 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 steals. Timothy had two 3-pointers, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals. Despite a commendable performance by June Olsen, who scored 25 points for the Templars, their efforts fell short against the high-scoring Dinos.

The Richfield Wildcats (10-4) emerged victorious against the North Sanpete Hawks (6-8) with a final score of 63-42. Hallie Janes was the top scorer for Richfield, contributing 14 points, including four 3-pointers, followed closely by Brielle Jolley and Abbee Albrecht, both adding 12 points with Jolley netting two 3-pointers. Jessica Applegarth led the scoring for the Hawks with 10 points, but the team collectively could not match the offensive firepower of the Wildcats.

Emery overcame Canyon View 67-52, after rallying in the second half to secure the win. Katelyn Nielson spearheaded the Spartans’ (8-5) effort with 18 points, while Kali Jensen added 15 points, three of them 3-pointers and Aliya Lester contributed 10 points with two 3-pointers. For the Falcons (7-7), Emery Miles led the charge with 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to thwart Emery’s robust attack in the second half.

Juab captured a 51-38 Region 12 win over Delta thanks to their consistent scoring across all quarters. Addison Hyatt led the Wasps (9-5) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, with Emmy Lovell also making a significant impact with 14 points. Raynee Western and Caitlin Allred scored 10 and 12 points respectively for the Rabbits (5-9), but their efforts weren’t enough to close the gap.

Region 13

The Morgan Trojans (3-10) secured a win against the Ogden Tigers (4-10) with a final score of 52-41. Abby Titus pushed the Trojans ahead with a solid 16 points, with Kaydence Wardell and Eva Birkeland also delivering strong performances by scoring 9 and 7 points respectively. On the Tigers’ side, Salote Tonga and Ruth Larsen scored 12 and 10 points respectively, but their efforts weren’t enough to outperform the Trojans. Morgan’s free throw skills seemed to play a vital role in their win, scoring 16 out of 26 compared to Ogden’s 6 out of 12.

The South Summit Wildcats (10-4) had a decisive 59-30 victory over the Ben Lomond Scots (6-7). The game was particularly significant for South Summit’s Emma Broadbent, who scored her 1000th point. Mariah Bowen was the Wildcats’ top scorer with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Broadbent contributed a further 14 points. Anahi Flores Gomez was the leading scorer for the Scots with eight points, including two 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win against the Wildcats.

The Grantsville Cowboys (11-2) demonstrated their dominance in a decisive victory against the Union Cougars (2-12) with a final scoreline of 74-30. Baylee Lowder was the top scorer for the Cowboys, contributing 17 points to the team’s total. Closely following Lowder was Kodee Williams and Avery Allred, who added 16 and 15 points respectively for the Cowboys. Although the Cougars’ Kayla Miller and Lexie Davenport tried to challenge by each putting up 7 points, their efforts couldn’t slow down the dominant Cowboys.

Region 14

The Layton Christian Eagles (7-8) commanded the court in their game versus the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-13), concluding the game with an assertive 61-23 victory. The Eagles boasted a balanced scoring effort with Penelope Arroyo leading the pack with 14 points, Asmin Tanhan contributing 13 points, and Jessica McKain and Ava Smith chipping in 11 and 10 points respectively. Despite the Soaring Eagle’s loss, Ayen Kuath and Ella Sabit put up a fight with 7 and 6 points respectively, but their efforts were not enough against the well-rounded performance by the Eagles.

The Summit Academy Bears (10-5) delivered a strong performance against the Providence Hall Patriots (8-6), ending the game with a 54-37 win. Avery Backus led the way for the Bears with an outstanding total of 22 points, including one 3-pointer. Sydney Orme and Sierra Johnson also contributed significantly with 8 points each for the Bears. From the Patriots, Jocelyn Nelson displayed a commendable effort, scoring 13 points while Paige Krebs added 10 points to the scoreboard.

Region 15

The North Sevier Wolves (6-8) claimed victory over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (3-11) with a 57-43 win. Alyssa Rosquist was instrumental in the Wolves’ win, contributing a substantial 17 points, which included two 3-pointers. Brooklyn Mickelsen and Saige Jensen also played crucial roles, putting up 11 and 9 points respectively for the Wolves. Despite the Bulldogs’ loss, Rylee Bartholomew and Maile Ha’o put up a tough fight, with Bartholomew putting 12 points on the board and Ha’o adding an additional 10. Nonetheless, the collective efforts of the Wolves led to their win.

Region 17

In a close encounter, the American Heritage Patriots (7-5) overcame the St. Joseph Jayhawks (2-8) by a score of 51-48. For the Patriots, Ellie Reed led the game with an impressive 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Anne Marie Gibbs chipped in an additional 11 points, including two 3-pointers. However, the Jayhawks presented a tough challenge, particularly through the effort of Katelyn Martinez who scored an outstanding 24 points, making three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win for St. Joseph.

The American Leadership Eagles (5-6) were victorious against the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-7), winning convincingly with a score of 42-13. Zuri Smith stood out for the Eagles with an impressive 15 points, while Ali Decker and Kaytlynn Elswood supported with 11 and 9 points respectively, with both Decker and Elswood hitting multiple 3-pointers. For the Winged Lions, Quinn Orgain was the top scorer with 7 points, but dominant defense from American Leadership was too much to handle for Rowland Hall.

Region 18

The Beaver Beavers (12-2) showcased their dominance with a 66-27 win over the Parowan Rams (1-12). Gentry Brown and Talia Alisa led Beaver’s scoring with 14 points each, with Brown making one 3-pointer. Danzee Bradshaw and Brittni Crum contributed an additional 12 and 10 points, respectively, with both players making two 3-pointers each. Bella Robinson stood out for the Rams, scoring 15 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Kanab Cowboys (13-2) charged to a strong 76-57 victory over the Enterprise Wolves (6-9). Anna Cutler was outstanding for the Cowboys, scoring an impressive 31 points, including five 3-pointers. Additional contributions came from Rylee Little and Ashlyn Houston, scoring 15 and 12 points respectively, with Houston sinking two 3-pointers. Despite Jaycee Barlow’s top-scoring 17 points for the Wolves, the Cowboys’ powerful offense, led by Cutler, was insurmountable.

Nonregion

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels (10-3) defeated the Skyridge Falcons (8-3) with a final score of 50-39. For the Sentinels, Jessica Maynard led the charge with 18 points, followed by Kya Newton with 13 points, including one 3-pointer. Cailin Kehl contributed an additional 10 points to the victory. Despite efforts from Shae Toole who scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers and Lily Meyer who added 9 points with three 3-pointers, the Falcons were unable to make up for the fast start from Mountain Ridge.

The Fremont Silverwolves (6-7) secured a narrow 56-53 victory against the Riverton Silverwolves (3-9). Ama Herrick and Abigail Christensen led the scoring for Fremont, each contributing 12 points, including one 3-pointer each. Syncere Langston added another 10 points, bolstering Fremont’s score. Despite an outstanding performance from Faythe Stauffer for Riverton, who scored a remarkable 25 points, including one 3-pointer, and Maggie Hamblin who netted 12 points with four 3-pointers, Riverton could not secure a win.

In a closely fought battle, the Corner Canyon Chargers (8-4) claimed a narrow victory over the Wasatch Wasps (10-2) with a final score of 57-53. Maia Rhay was instrumental for the Chargers, scoring 23 points, including two 3-pointers, and receiving strong support from Elina Mortensen who added 15 points. The Wasps saw remarkable performances from Ashley Garner and Peyton Benkhe, both scoring 20 points with Benkhe making three 3-pointers.

The Draper APA Eagles (11-3) narrowly edged out the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (8-7) in an intense game with a final score of 66-65. Samantha Kartchner put up an impressive performance for the Eagles, leading with 27 points including three 3-pointers. Aaliyah Baldwin also made a significant contribution to the Eagle’s victory, adding 22 points with two 3-pointers. On the Bulldogs’ side, Achol Daw scored 17 points with Makena Gardner and Elyah Ocampo adding 13 and 12 points respectively, but their collective efforts fell just short of clinching the win.

The Maeser Prep Lions (3-11) had a convincing win against the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles (0-7) with a final score of 43-20. The leading scorer for the Lions was Octavia Mosher, who scored 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Autumn Dossey also made a valuable contribution with 11 points. Despite the Eagles’ loss, Zoie Stilwell put up a notable performance with 13 points. However, the Eagles’ efforts weren’t enough to overcome the Lions’ dominance in the game.

The Herriman Mustangs (6-4) secured a win over the Layton Lancers (5-8) with a final scoreline of 55-40. Kyla Talbot was the standout performer for the Mustangs, scoring 18 points, which included four 3-pointers. Shelby Ulibarri and Brittea Byrqe gave strong supporting performances, scoring 11 and nine points respectively. Despite Oakley Homer’s commendable effort, scoring 17 points including two 3-pointers for the Lancers, Herriman maintained their lead to secure the victory.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

