High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 4

Kearns Cougars (4-9) pulled off a narrow victory over Taylorsville Warriors (4-7), with a final score of 52-48. The Cougars’ Anywan Kuang was the top scorer, notching 16 points. Isaac Cervantes, Mauricio Lemus, and Braxton England also made notable contributions with 9, 8, and 8 points respectively. For the Warriors, leading the scores were Kobe Allen with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, and Logan Bertagnolli contributing 14 points.

Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (6-7) sailed past Granger Lancers (2-10) in a 65-43 victory. Luke Meyer led the Soaring Eagle’s efforts with a stellar 20-point performance, featuring six 3-pointers, supported by Tevarii Pecqueux who tallied 11 points with three 3-pointers. The Lancers’ top scorers were Daudi Aweyso with 14 points and Isaiah Gukisen with 10 points.

West Jordan Jaguars (4-10) narrowly edged out Hunter Wolverines (6-7) in a 64-59 encounter. Carter Dorenbosch was instrumental in the Jaguars’ win, recording 27 points with six 3-pointers. Further contributions came from Alex Szymanski and Ethan Black, who chalked up 12 and 11 points respectively. For the Wolverines, Dominick Phannolath, Uluaki Taukiuvea, and Keaton Miller were the top scorers, logging 13, 12, and 10 points respectively.

Region 6

Brighton Bengals (8-6) convincingly defeated West Panthers (3-7) with a final score of 75-51. For the Bengals, Josh Mawhinney led the scoring with 15 points, followed by Case Beames and Nash Matheson who both scored impressive 13 and 12 points respectively, each also sinking two 3-pointers. The Panthers’ top scorer was Phillip Ladua with 16 points, with Robert Hansen contributing 14 points and Elijah Albertson adding 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

Alta Hawks (14-1) demonstrated their strength on the court with a definitive 60-41 victory over Highland Rams (10-4). The Hawks’ Ace Reiser paved the way, scoring 17 points with two 3-pointers, closely followed by Carter Doleac who put up 16 points, including four 3-pointers. For the Rams, George McConkie led the scoring with 11 points, while Isaiah Drisdom added 8 points with two 3-pointers.

Skyline Eagles (9-5) bested East Leopards (6-7) in a spirited game, securing a 57-50 victory. The Eagles’ Trent Wells led the way with 15 points, which included four 3-point shots, while Kai Sorenson and Landon Shaw contributed 11 points each. For the Leopards, Cooper Dodd was on the forefront, scoring 19 points with two 3-pointers, while Sawyer Sutton added 14 points, also including two 3-pointers.

Region 7

Orem Tigers (6-5) triumphed over Wasatch Wasps (6-5) with a decisive 67-53 victory. Tate Robinson led the Tigers’ scoring effort with 20 points, including one 3-pointer, while teammate Jax Allen contributed 16 points. For the Wasps, Sam Lind was the top scorer with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, and Miles Brown added 14 points.

Cedar Valley Aviators (6-6) clinched a closely fought battle against Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (6-6) in an intense overtime game, with a final score of 71-67. Hunter Larson was instrumental in the Aviators’ victory, scoring 20 points - including one 3-pointer - alongside 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Owen Bawden and Heath Christensen also made substantial contributions with 15 and 12 points respectively. For the Golden Eagles, Brogan Miles top-scored with 18 points, followed by Matthew Peterson and Bennett Averett, both chipping in with 15 points.

Springville Red Devils (7-5) triumphed over Spanish Fork Dons (3-9) with a sound 56-44 victory. The Red Devils’ Jamyn Sondrup and Mason Hansen were key players, each delivering 21 points, with Hansen also netting three 3-pointers. For the Dons, Aaron Dunn was the highest scorer with 16 points, while Landon Leatherwood added 8 points, including one 3-pointer.

Timpview Thunderbirds (5-3) triumphed over the Salem Hills SkyHawks (5-7) with a final score of 60-50. For the Thunderbirds, Aisa Galea’i led scoring with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by Dean Rueckert with 12 points and two 3-pointers of his own. For the Skyhawks, Chase DeGraffenried was the top scorer with 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

Region 8

Mountain View Bruins (9-5) secured a solid victory against Uintah Utes (5-8) with a final score of 71-55. The Bruins’ Conner Fairbanks was the game’s standout player, scoring an impressive 31 points, including one 3-pointer. Simoen Suguturaga added 17 points, and Ryan Lewis contributed 11 points with three 3-pointers. For the Utes, Dauson Gardiner and JD Pickup were the top scorers, with 16 and 15 points respectively.

Provo Bulldogs (8-5) achieved a win over Timpanogos Timberwolves (11-3), with the final score standing at 56-46. The Bulldogs’ Castagnetto made an extraordinary contribution, scoring 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Additionally, Orchard added 9 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Timberwolves’ side, Jaxen McCuistion led the scoring sheet with 19 points, including a 3-pointer, while Jack Johnson added 8 points to the total.

The Layton Christian Eagles (14-2) soared past the Payson Lions (3-8) in a 66-44 victory. The Eagles’ Luka Kulundzic led the charge with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, closely followed by Tyrin Jones with 17 points. For the Lions, Braxton Shirley and Legend Reynoso were the top scorers with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Region 10

Murray Spartans (8-5) convincingly defeated Stansbury Stallions (2-11) with a final score of 65-37. For the Spartans, Isaiah Beh led the scoring with 13 points, followed by Kaiden Nelson and Quinton Christman, each contributing 9 points, with Nelson netting three 3-pointers. On the Stallions’ side, Will Stephens was the highest scorer with 10 points, including one 3-pointer, while Lael Rhodes added 7 points to the total.

Jordan Beetdiggers (5-9) secured a narrow win against Hillcrest Huskies (7-7), with a final score of 52-50. The Beetdiggers’ Brandt Steed and Preston Chaney were the top-shared scorers, both contributing 11 points, with Chaney also sinking three 3-pointers. For the Huskies, Damani Wilkerson, Zach Tanner, Rhett Robinson, Isaac Miller, and Anton Mahler collectively made notable contributions, each scoring 8 points.

Cottonwood Colts (9-5) held off Tooele Buffaloes (3-9) to secure an 84-76 victory. The Colts’ Chris Cox dominated with 20 points, closely supported by Peter Oguama who scored 18 points. Meanwhile, for the Buffaloes, Crew Lewis stood out with a staggering 29 points, including five 3-pointers, while his teammate Ethan Rogers added 25 points to their total.

Region 16

APA West Valley Eagles (9-5) soared to victory over Merit Academy Knights (2-9) in a decisive 79-32 game. The Eagles’ Peter Hakim was a standout player, scoring 25 points including one 3-pointer, followed by Komy Ocwor with 14 points. On the Knights’ side, Miles Petersen was the leading scorer with 11 points, while Ayden Martinez and Alex Bills contributed 7 and 6 points respectively.

Region 19

The Monticello Buckaroos (3-7) pulled off a narrow win over the Whitehorse Raiders (2-6), with a final score of 50-45. Mason Atwood led the Buckaroos, scoring 17 points, followed by Curtis Bunker who added 13 points. For the Raiders, Lyric Phillips was the standout player, scoring 21 points, including six 3-pointers. Larenz Tsosie also contributed a respectable 12 points to the Raiders’ total.

Nonregion

Lehi Pioneers (11-2) rolled past Davis Darts (9-4) in a convincing 54-39 win. Bryson Bromley headlined for the Pioneers, scoring 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, grabbing two rebounds, two assists and one block. Easton Hawkins and Cooper Lewis also made significant contributions with 12 and 10 points respectively. The Darts’ highest scorer was Zach Fisher with a total of nine points.

Weber Warriors (10-3) emerged victorious over Ridgeline RiverHawks (9-4) in a decisive 71-54 game. The Warriors’ Hunter Schenck had an incredible performance, scoring a whopping 35 points, including 7 three-pointers. Malachi Spencer also contributed 13 points for the Warriors. For the RiverHawks, Carson Cox was the top scorer with 13 points, while Preston Brenchley added 12 points, including two 3-pointers.

Green Canyon Wolves (13-0) remained undefeated after dominating Park City Miners (3-9), 64-46. Jared Anderson led the Wolves with a solid 23 points, including five 3-pointers, while Gavin Crane and Kyran Hoffman contributed 11 and 10 points respectively. For the Miners, Luke Rice recorded 15 points and two 3-pointers, with Michael Zagan adding 12 points and a 3-pointer of his own.

Riverton Silverwolves (12-1) outlasted Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-3) in a close game, coming off with a 70-66 win. The Silverwolves rallied in the fourth quarter with standout performances from Kaden Allred, who tallied 26 points with six 3-pointers, and Ben Barrus, who contributed 16 points and two 3-pointers. The Vikings’ top scorer was Ryker Mikkelsen with 10 points, while Zane Windsor and Andrew Anderson each chipped in nine points, including three 3-pointers apiece.

Lone Peak Knights (6-6) overpowered Syracuse Titans (7-6) in a 73-49 victory. The Knights built up a strong lead in the first two quarters with top performances from Chamberlain Burgess, who scored 22 points with four 3-pointers; Jackson Taylor and Thom Kramer who notched 15 points each, Taylor adding five 3-pointers. The Titans’ Terik Hamblin led his team with 21 points, including three 3-pointers.

Grand Red Devils (6-8) defeated Green River Pirates (7-5) in an intense game, ending with a final score of 76-65. The Red Devils’ Wyatt Toney led the charge with 20 points and four 3-pointers, alongside Lane Berry and Trace York, who scored 16 and 13 points respectively, with York adding three 3-pointers. On the Pirates’ side, Luis Hernandez led scoring with 20 points, with two teammates, Rolando Anguiano and Jarrett Guerrera, also reaching double digits.

