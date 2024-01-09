Why are people taking ice baths? A look into the chilly health trend

When it comes to health trends, oftentimes, there is at least some research showing benefits, but generally speaking, more research is needed to prove that the health trend in question is really as beneficial as social media makes it out to be and ice baths are no exception.

With 4.6 billion views on TikTok, it is no surprise that ice baths are trending. However, they are nothing new. According to a study published in PubMed Central, “The beneficial effects of cold-water immersion on human physiology dates as far back as 3500 B.C. with the Edwin Smith Papyrus making numerous references to cold being used for therapeutic purposes.”

Athletes from all sports have been participating in the cold plunge for decades as coaches encouraged them as a post-workout recovery. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart even hosts a sports interview show where he and his pro-athlete guests sit in ice baths having a discussion while braving the chill.

What happens to your body during an ice bath?

Ice baths are a type of cryotherapy, the practice of using cold or freezing temperatures for medical treatments. “Research on cryotherapy is as new as is the trend for the treatment,” per Medical News Today. “So doctors do not fully understand all the potential benefits and risks of the process.”

When you get into an ice bath, your body goes into preservation mode. “You get constriction of your blood vessels in the blood flow to the area wherever you have ice or cold applied,” sports medicine physician Dominic King told Today. “So if it’s your entire body, you’re going to get constriction of those blood vessels throughout your body, focusing on your legs and your arms away from your core where most of your heat is held.”

After sitting in the ice bath for 5-15 minutes, your body enhances its circulation and muscle relaxation as it heats back up to a normal body temperature. A study published in Medicine found that immersing in cold water within an hour following exercise could help in reducing pain and supporting recovery for a period of up to 24 hours.

What are the benefits of ice baths?

Ice baths have a wide range of benefits. It’s also important to note that cold water therapy can affect people differently. According to GoodRX Health, these are the most common benefits of taking an ice bath:



Lowers inflammation and swelling.

Improves muscle pain.

Helps with exercise recovery.

Benefits immunity.

Helps improve mental health.

How to make an ice bath

Making an ice bath is a pretty straightforward process. Here are the steps to make one at home:



Choose a container: You need a tub or a large container that’s big enough for you to sit in comfortably. Typically, a standard bathtub works well, but you can also use a large plastic tub or a specialized ice bathtub. Fill with water and add ice: The water level should be high enough to cover your legs and potentially your waist when you sit down. The amount of ice you’ll need depends on the initial temperature of the water and how cold you want the bath to be. Check the temperature: The ideal temperature for an ice bath is between 50-59 degrees Fahrenheit (10-15 degrees Celsius), according to VeryWell Health. Use a thermometer to check the water temperature. Adjust the temperature by adding more ice or some warm water if it’s too cold. Enter carefully and endure: It can be a bit of a shock to your body, so it’s important to ease into it. Start by sitting down and then gradually immerse the rest of your body. An ice bath typically lasts around 10-15 minutes, per Alamo City Urgent Care. However, if you’re new to ice baths, start with shorter durations and increase as you get more used to it. Getting out: After the ice bath, remove the wet clothes and use a towel to allow your body to warm up naturally.

Consult with a health care professional if you have any health concerns or conditions that may be affected by cold exposure, GoodRx Health recommended.

