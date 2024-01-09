Video: Watch Shaun White shred at Sundance ski resort after announcing Utah Jazz collab

On Jan. 5, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and the Utah Jazz announced a collaboration for “performance gear” and snowboards, available starting Jan. 11 at the Delta Center’s Utah Jazz store, according to the NBA.

White came to Utah last week to promote the collaboration, and he explained the love he has for the state on Instagram.

Over footage of White snowboarding at Sundance wearing several of the new products, he explained his love of the state.

“There’s just something special about the mountains. The elevation, the cool, crisp air. The mountains are where I’ve been challenged. It’s where I’ve competed, lost and won. And so much of that has been right here in Utah,” he said.

He continued, “Utah is my training ground, my second home. This is where I landed the Double McTwist. This is where I’ve worked to achieve what I’ve achieved. This is where the combinations came together. One, two, three. And there’s the people of Utah — the energy, the passion — they love this place, and I get it. I do too. This one’s for Utah.”

The Jazz posted another video of White at Sundance on Monday captioned, “Quick message from @shaunwhite 🎤 Who’s ready for the WHITESPACE X Utah Jazz collection??? Available only at @jazzteamstore this Thursday! #TakeNote.”