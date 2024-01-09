Oscar Mayer is seeking full-time drivers for the Wienermobile

Have you ever dreamed of operating a big rig? Are you a fan of hot dogs? If you answered yes to both of those questions, your dream job might just be on the market. Oscar Mayer is calling for drivers to get behind the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile.

The processed meat titan is seeking its next crew of Hotdoggers — “paid spokespeople who drive the brand’s famous hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles around the country,” CNBC reported.

“It’s like they’re running a PR firm on wheels,” Ed Roland, who runs the Wienermobile program, told CNBC. “They’re key content contributors to all of our social media channels. It’s some of the highest performing content for all of (parent company) Kraft Heinz.”

It’s looking to hire 12 drivers capable of wielding the 27-foot-long vehicle.

The job includes “traveling an average of 20,000 miles, visiting more than 20 states and handing out 250,000 Wiener Whistles during the year,” the company told USA Today.

You would also help create content for the company to use on social media.

“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ed Roland, “Top Dog” and senior manager of brand communications for Oscar Mayer at Kraft Heinz, in a statement, per USA Today.

It pays $35,600 with a $150 weekly allowance and covered hotel expenses paid for by Oscar Mayer, Houston Chronicle reported.

How to apply to drive Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile

You can apply from now until Jan. 31 to become a Wienermobile driver on the Heinz website.

The position requires a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, a favorable driving record and an availability to work major holidays.

