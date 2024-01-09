8 best superfoods for diabetics and pre-diabetics

More than 38 million people in the United States have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another nearly 98 million U.S. adults are pre-diabetic, which means their blood sugar levels are higher than normal and highly at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

“Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces,” reports the World Health Organization. “One of the most important ways to treat diabetes is to keep a healthy lifestyle.”

If you have a diabetes or prediabetes diagnosis, simple lifestyle changes such as diet could be advantageous in stabilizing blood sugar levels and preventing serious health conditions associated with diabetes.

Here are eight superfoods for diabetics and pre-diabetics.

1. Greek yogurt

A long-term study published by BMC Medicine involving more than 100,000 individuals found that eating a daily serving of greek yogurt resulting in an 18% lowered chance of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Greek yogurt is higher in protein than conventional yogurt, so it keeps consumers full longer and may promote weight loss. A 2016 study found regularly eating greek yogurt and some other dairy products might result in weight loss and improved body composition in individuals with Type 2 diabetes.

Probiotic yogurt may also be beneficial for individuals diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. A 2022 study reports participants with Type 2 diabetes who took probiotic supplements for three months experienced improved blood sugar levels, increased levels of “good” cholesterol and a healthier gut.

2. Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines, lake trout and mackerel are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. These fats assist in lowering blood pressure, decreasing fats in the bloodstream and lowering risk of irregular heartbeat, per the Mayo Clinic.

According to the American Diabetes Association, maintaining a diet high in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats — both found fatty fish — can improve blood lipids and blood sugar management in those with diabetes.

“Eat heart-healthy fish at least twice a week. Fish such as salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These omega-3s may prevent heart disease,” the Mayo Clinic suggests to those with diabetes. “Avoid fried fish and fish with high levels of mercury, such as cod.”

3. Nuts

According to the American Diabetes Association, nuts are an excellent snack for people with diabetes. They are loaded with fiber, magnesium and healthy fats that keep you full longer.

“Nuts provide a number of benefits for people with diabetes,” reports Diabetes UK. “Many nuts have a positive effect on heart health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular health problems and making them a great option for people with diabetes.”

Tree nuts — such as walnuts, almonds, pistachios, pecans and cashews — could lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death in people with Type 2 diabetes, a study from Circulation Research found. More than 16,200 individuals diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes participated in the study, those with higher nut consumption experienced a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular disease, death from cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease as well as all-cause mortality.

4. Dark, leafy greens

Nutrient-dense and low in calories, dark, leafy vegetables are excellent for those with diabetes, according to the Mayo Clinic. Leafy greens are also a rich source of fiber and antioxidants, which is why they can be beneficial to people with diabetes, research shows.

Some popular dark, leafy greens include:



Spinach.

Kale.

Collard greens.

Chard.

Mustard greens.

Bok choy.

“Spinach, collards and kale are dark green leafy vegetables packed with vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, C, E and K, iron, calcium and potassium,” per the American Diabetes Association. “These powerhouse foods are low in calories and carbohydrates too.”

A small study from Nutrient Research and Practice found that regularly drinking kale juice can improve blood pressure and regulate blood sugar in individuals with hypertension.

5. Beans

Beans are loaded with nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, potassium and magnesium, per WebMD. They are also a heart-healthy food that can aid in controlling blood sugar.

“Beans are a diabetes superfood, meaning they are an excellent choice for people with diabetes and provide many health and nutritional benefits,” reports Medical News Today. “Adding beans to a meal can help people keep their blood sugar levels stable and help keep the body healthy.”

A 2018 study published in Clinical Nutrition with nearly 3,350 participants with a high risk of cardiovascular disease found that those with a higher consumption of beans experienced a significantly lowered risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil has high levels of a monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid — which may help the body manage blood sugar levels, per Healthline. A large analysis of 32 studies reports that olive oil is the only type of fat which reduces risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

A 2017 review published by Nutrition and Diabetes reports that a diet high in monounsaturated fatty acids aids in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels by lowering insulin resistance. Participants with high consumption of olive oil experienced a 16% lowered risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

7. Flaxseeds

Studies show flaxseeds — also known as linseed — may assist in blood sugar control and stabilizing blood sugar levels, per the Mayo Clinic.

“People use flaxseed and flaxseed oil to reduce cholesterol and blood sugar and treat digestive conditions,” reports the Mayo Clinic. “Taking flaxseed might lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.”

A review of 25 clinical studies found that consuming whole flaxseeds could lower blood sugar and prevent insulin resistance. Researchers noted a significant associated between whole flaxseed consumption and improving blood sugar control as well as a reduction in glucose levels.

8. Eggs

Frequently eating eggs can be beneficial for the heart and diabetes management. Eating eggs for breakfast helps individuals with diabetes maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day, a 2019 study reports.

“Protein-rich foods like eggs can play an important role in regulating blood sugar levels for people with diabetes. Plus, eggs contain many essential vitamins and minerals, and have just 80 calories each,” reports Diabetes Canada.