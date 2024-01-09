Former Utah receiver Mikey Matthews has found his new school

Mikey Matthews has made his transfer decision.

The former Utah wide receiver and return specialist is heading to Cal, he announced Tuesday on social media. The news was first reported by Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

“I committed on Sunday and I’m really excited about my decision,” Matthews told Biggins. “I’m excited about the opportunity to play in the ACC, it’s a big time conference and I’m looking forward to playing on that big stage.

“We’ll be playing against Auburn and then against league teams like Clemson and Florida State. I’m excited for the challenge and can’t wait to get going.”

Matthews enjoyed a solid freshman campaign with the Utes, appearing in all 12 regular season contests before entering the transfer portal prior to the Las Vegas Bowl.

He caught 29 passes for 261 yards to rank third on the team in both categories, and he also returned 15 kicks for 309 yards.

“He goes out and makes plays and for a true freshman to do some of the things he’s doing, he’s really good,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said of Matthews during the recently concluded season.

Matthews was poised to take on an even greater role within the Utes’ offense in 2024 with the return of quarterback Cam Rising. Instead, he’ll join a Cal squad that finished 6-7 this past year with a loss to Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl.

The Mission Viejo, California, native was rated as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports, becoming one of 15 Utah players to enter the portal this offseason.