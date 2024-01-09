Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Former Utah receiver Mikey Matthews has found his new school

Matthews will be transferring to Cal for the coming season

By Jackson Payne
SHARE Former Utah receiver Mikey Matthews has found his new school
AP23267023771510.jpg

Utah’s Mikey Matthews (81) runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Mikey Matthews has made his transfer decision.

The former Utah wide receiver and return specialist is heading to Cal, he announced Tuesday on social media. The news was first reported by Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

“I committed on Sunday and I’m really excited about my decision,” Matthews told Biggins. “I’m excited about the opportunity to play in the ACC, it’s a big time conference and I’m looking forward to playing on that big stage.

“We’ll be playing against Auburn and then against league teams like Clemson and Florida State. I’m excited for the challenge and can’t wait to get going.”

Matthews enjoyed a solid freshman campaign with the Utes, appearing in all 12 regular season contests before entering the transfer portal prior to the Las Vegas Bowl.

He caught 29 passes for 261 yards to rank third on the team in both categories, and he also returned 15 kicks for 309 yards.

Related

“He goes out and makes plays and for a true freshman to do some of the things he’s doing, he’s really good,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said of Matthews during the recently concluded season.

Matthews was poised to take on an even greater role within the Utes’ offense in 2024 with the return of quarterback Cam Rising. Instead, he’ll join a Cal squad that finished 6-7 this past year with a loss to Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl.

The Mission Viejo, California, native was rated as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports, becoming one of 15 Utah players to enter the portal this offseason.

Next Up In Sports
Bryon Russell and Greg Ostertag, back in Utah, reminisce on NBA Finals trips
This former BYU quarterback is back in the transfer portal
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah State football? Tracking 2024 decisions
Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes is transferring in state
How high did Utah State rise — and BYU and Utah fall — in ESPN’s latest bracketology?
Will Hardy has done a lot of lineup and rotation experimenting this season, and it’s paying off