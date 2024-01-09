Jacob Conover is looking to join his third football program in three years.

The one-time BYU quarterback has entered the transfer portal after a year at Arizona State, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported Tuesday.

Conover appeared in two games for the Sun Devils in 2023, struggling mightily to the tune of a 28.9% completion rate on 38 passing attempts with three interceptions. Arizona State scored a total of three points between the pair of contests he played in.

At BYU, Conover took snaps in four different games between 2021 and 2022, completing five of just 11 pass attempts. His appearances came in relief of an injured starter or during mop-up duty against an FCS opponent.

The Chandler, Arizona, product was highly recruited out of high school and rated as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports as the No. 6 talent in the state.

He chose the Cougars over competing offers from Alabama and Ole Miss, among other programs, and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints straight out of high school before joining BYU just before the 2020 campaign to serve as the scout team quarterback.

Conover would have two years of eligibility remaining at his new destination.

