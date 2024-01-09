Stanford transfer safety Alaka’i Gilman commits to Utah

Utah continues to add from the transfer portal.

After adding Michigan cornerback Cameron Calhoun and UTEP defensive end Kanious Vaughn in the past week, Utah received a commitment from Stanford safety Alaka’i Gilman on Tuesday night.

The commitment from Gilman comes at a needed time for the Utes after starting safeties Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki declared for the NFL draft. While Utah has Nate Ritchie (who started every game in 2020 and three in 2023) and Johnathan Hall (one start) waiting in the wings, adding some experienced safety depth is crucial heading into 2024. Gilman will compete with the aforementioned players for a starting spot in Utah’ first year in the Big 12 Conference.

Gilman played in nine games last season, starting all nine contests, and totaled 50 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Gilman played three seasons at Stanford before entering his name into the transfer portal.

Gilman is Utah’s seventh transfer commit and the first safety to be added from the transfer portal in 2024.